MOHAMED SABER MOHAMED AHMED MOUSTAFA #:

I'm not trying to upload version 1 it's version 2 and it's compiled. Check the screenshots attached please it's showing when the file was compiled and then i tried to uploaded again with no success.

Provide the file that you are trying to upload in your Service Desk ticket, we will check it.

 
Alexey Petrov #:

Provide the file that you are trying to upload in your Service Desk ticket, we will check it.

Done.

 
MOHAMED SABER MOHAMED AHMED MOUSTAFA #:

Done.

Have you tried to run your file?

It has version 1.00


 
i Have and as i explained and attached screenshots with the case it's not changing till i changed it manually from  File_Name.mqproj and save it. Many thanks for your help 
 

I can't figure it out. I have the abs same problem here.. Tried all the fixes mentioned here and everywhere in the forum. Any help?

 
Yeessssss, so editing the .mqproj file through the metaEditor IDE actually did the job!!! Finally! Thanks folks! 
