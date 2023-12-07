Upload a EA to market "File version must be higher then last product's version" Upgrading Error - page 2
I'm not trying to upload version 1 it's version 2 and it's compiled. Check the screenshots attached please it's showing when the file was compiled and then i tried to uploaded again with no success.
Provide the file that you are trying to upload in your Service Desk ticket, we will check it.
Done.
Have you tried to run your file?
It has version 1.00
I can't figure it out. I have the abs same problem here.. Tried all the fixes mentioned here and everywhere in the forum. Any help?