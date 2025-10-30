EA SL, TP, Close All, Reverse button
You can look at by yourself for Trade Manager tools, for example:
You can contact a freelance developer who will code an EA according to your own criteria.
If you already have your own strategy, you can create an EA that adjusts SL TP according to market conditions using indicators, or enter you preferences. A freelance developer would be well suited for that kind of project.
For the reverse button, I do not know if its possible to create an EA which can update itself based on external decisions (outside of what’s written in its code), like someone pressing a button after a position has been opened, because it must be an interface that allow you to click on this button (maybe its possible with freelancers that can code you that, ask to some of them).
I have looked throughout the forum, but cannot find what I am looking for.
Can anyone direct me to an EA that, once I enter a trade, it automatically sets up my preferred SL; TP; "Close all" button, and maybe even a "Reverse" button.
Thank you in advance.
Here's a trading panel from another coder. No reverse position as far I can see, but plenty of other options.
