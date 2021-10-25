Security Concern MT4 hacker
You were given the answer “Terminal access is the Client's responsibility ”
You are being paranoid. Even small, reputable, brokers deal with millions every day; they don't care about your pittance of an account.
You were given the answer “Terminal access is the Client's responsibility ”
See the attachment picture, it is news showing Facebook and Whatsapp accounts get hacked, so people losing trust on facebook and whatsapp, and people move to use Telegram.
So it mean competitor may hire hacker to hack account to raise their business.
For example if I am Telegram owner, I want to gain more users on telegram, so I hire hacker to hack SUPER-ACTIVE users facebook and whatsapp account.
Competitors of broker will hack my account to cause me losing trust this broker. So that i will move to use other broker.
Competitors of me (fund manager) will hack my account to cause my investors losing trust on me, so that most of investors will move to other fund manager.
I just don't understand why MT4 don't limit 3 attempts login with wrong password.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
My question : I worry hacker hack into my mt4 account and simply open big lot size trade causing huge loss causing all investors losing money. How to set to block the ip if people try 3 attempt login with wrong password on my mt4 account?
My question : Even if I often change acc password, but the hacker can try login attempt 99999 times until success login my account. Why MT4 don't limit login attempt to 3 times?
Broker live chat answer : Please note that the terminal access is the Client's responsibility. Client bears sole responsibility for the safety of confidential information received from the Company and accepts the risks of financial losses incurred in the result of unauthorized access of the third parties to the trading account .
My opinion : So i guess if i keep winning trades, all investor keep earning money, so broker keep losing money, so broker will hack my account to open big lot causing huge loss. Because me and all investors loss money = broker earn money.
Any solution regarding this security concern?