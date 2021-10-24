how to correctly use two operators after an If expression.
Compiling error: 'else' - illegal 'else' without matching 'if' DGNFractals.mq5 84
All I can think of is you're missing a curly bracket somewhere else in your code.
Have used Search in Documentation e.g. "Separating Operators {do stuff}Search for operator or for the actual operator, such as &&
My code from DGNfractals.mq5
//--- main cycle of calculations
for(int i=start; i<rates_totalD-3 && !IsStopped(); i++)
{
//--- Upper Fractal
if(highD[i]>highD[i+1] && highD[i]>highD[i+2] && highD[i]>=highD[i-1] && highD[i]>=highD[i-2])
{
ExtUpperBuffer[i]=highD[i];
DGNHigh[i]=highD[i+1]; // problem area line 82
}
else
{
ExtUpperBuffer[i]=25; //was EMPTY_VALUE
DGNHigh[i]=Zero1;
}
//--- Lower Fractal
if(lowD[i]<lowD[i+1] && lowD[i]<lowD[i+2] && lowD[i]<=lowD[i-1] && lowD[i]<=lowD[i-2])
ExtLowerBuffer[i]=lowD[i];
else
ExtLowerBuffer[i]=26; //was EMPTY_VALUE
}
Amazing how one can get sidetracked with 2011 articles that still do not show how to correctly use two operators after an If expression. Yes e.g. of nesting after the Else expression.
Please point me in direction in Documentation which lets me LEARN about this. Thanks