Adding alerts and Notification to an existing Indicator

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Hey guys, I have been using a really nice RSI divergence indicator which helps me mostly to avoid reversals. The problem is it doesn't have alerts or notification function which could have been really useful. Can anyone help me add those two functions to the indicator? divergence
 
Ismail Lemin :
Hey guys, I have been using a really nice RSI divergence indicator which helps me mostly to avoid reversals. The problem is it doesn't have alerts or notification function which could have been really useful. Can anyone help me add those two functions to the indicator?

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