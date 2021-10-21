Adding alerts and Notification to an existing Indicator
Hey guys, I have been using a really nice RSI divergence indicator which helps me mostly to avoid reversals. The problem is it doesn't have alerts or notification function which could have been really useful. Can anyone help me add those two functions to the indicator?
- Trying to add mobile notification function to CCI divergence indicator V 1.1
- Adding Alerts to an arrows indicator ?
- How to Add Sound and Notification Alert
Ismail Lemin :
Hey guys, I have been using a really nice RSI divergence indicator which helps me mostly to avoid reversals. The problem is it doesn't have alerts or notification function which could have been really useful. Can anyone help me add those two functions to the indicator?
Hey guys, I have been using a really nice RSI divergence indicator which helps me mostly to avoid reversals. The problem is it doesn't have alerts or notification function which could have been really useful. Can anyone help me add those two functions to the indicator?
Contact the Freelance service.
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- 2021.10.21
- www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register