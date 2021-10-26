EA linked to a chart, but inactive

New comment
 
Dear all,

an unusual problem occurred with an EA that I have been using for some time. This EA, linked to a EURUSD chart with 1 minute Timeframe, suddenly stopped performing its functions.

The Expert was regularly hooked to the chart, but just didn't do anything anymore. The Log file normally written by the EA, from a certain moment onwards, no longer reports any information, proving that the EA was inactive, even if linked to the chart.

Do you have any idea about the possible causes of this anomaly? I add that the same EA was also hooked to numerous other charts, including some EURUSD with different timeframes.

Thanks in advance for your feedback.

 
Without more information, we can't even guess.

  1. Do you have a smiley face? Smile not frown.

  2. Can also try restarting the terminal.

 
William Roeder #:
Without more information, we can't even guess.

  1. Do you have a smiley face? Smile not frown.

  2. Can also try restarting the terminal.

Hi, actually I had to restart the terminal... The smiley face was present as usual, but the the expert was not working. 

Thanks.


Giorgio

New comment