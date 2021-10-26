EA linked to a chart, but inactive
Without more information, we can't even guess.
-
Do you have a smiley face? Smile not frown.
-
Can also try restarting the terminal.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
an unusual problem occurred with an EA that I have been using for some time. This EA, linked to a EURUSD chart with 1 minute Timeframe, suddenly stopped performing its functions.
The Expert was regularly hooked to the chart, but just didn't do anything anymore. The Log file normally written by the EA, from a certain moment onwards, no longer reports any information, proving that the EA was inactive, even if linked to the chart.
Thanks in advance for your feedback.