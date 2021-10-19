Problem with ICustom
Comandantf: Hi, I'm having problems with the icustom, no matter what I wrote to him,
-
If you are having problems with iCustom, state the problem.
-
Your images are about your indicator. Make up your mind.
customvendi = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "Didi_Index", Curta_Length, 0, CurtaMethod, CurtaAppliedPrice, ⋮ 0, i);
extern int Curta_Length = 3; extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CurtaAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; extern ENUM_MA_METHOD CurtaMethod = MODE_SMA; extern int Media_Length = 8; ⋮
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We don't know what those three variables are (value and type).
- Don't hard code constants. If your zero meant PRICE_CLOSE, then specify PRICE_CLOSE.
- You pass CurtaAppliedPrice where the indicator has Media_Length.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
but actually everything seems ok to me
Code on EA:
Code on Indicator:
screenshot result:
that should come out: