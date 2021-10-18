Basic Question - Find "ArrayMinimum" in a multiline array
Guilherme Mendonca: How can I do that?
You code it.
Is that so hard you couldn't do it?
double smallest=DBL_MAX; int iSmallest=EMPTY; for(int i=0; i < 4; ++i){ double v=test[i,2]; if(v < smallest){ smallest=v; iSmallest=i; } }Is that so hard you couldn't do it?
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If I'm working with "multiline" array and I would like to search the minimum value of a specific columm.
How can I do that?
Code example:
Code Result:
So, I would like to return the Line number of the minimum value of the second columm.
The result should be line 1 and the value = 3.