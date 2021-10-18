input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrames[]=
Ahmed Abd El Aziz :
Hello
I am a beginner in coding. I want to ask:
Why when i put"input" this code dose not work?
I know it is about this [] array, but how can i solve this problem?
You just need to read the message in the 'Errors' tab:
array is not allowed as input
You need to do something like this:
//--- input parameters input string InpSymbols ="EURUSD;USDJPY;GBPUSD"; //--- string m_array_symbols[]; // dynamic array //---
and already in OnInit (using StringSplit) fill your array 'm_array_symbols'
Documentation on MQL5: String Functions / StringSplit
- www.mql5.com
StringSplit - String Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
