How can i get value to data screen? Advise me a source please.

New comment
 

Hi friends,

I have data of highest and lowest candles and can be seen at chart but cant see value at data screen.

For to use that data i need to ummm SetIndexBuffer or something like that. Please show me link for me to study. Thanks a lot.


 
The Data Window shows buffer values. Go study any indicator in the CodeBase
 
William Roeder #:
The Data Window shows buffer values. Go study any indicator in the CodeBase
Mr Roeder, as a small fish, i really need to be and to see ocean which you linked. Thank you very much for specific adress. !

You are very helpfull, amazing, gorgeous, magnificent and of course brilliant admin or forum user of here.
 

UPDATED:


https://www.mql5.com/en/job/156589

Freelance service at MQL5.com: Support-Resistance like highest high and lowest low value crossover EA
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Support-Resistance like highest high and lowest low value crossover EA
  • 2021.10.15
  • www.mql5.com
Hi there, I need a EA which; A- -I want to open buy position when - price bigger than iMA 15 period and -crossing highest high of last 20 candles ( I am going to give source code/calculation with chart graphic.) -Highest 20 candle must be stored/buffered and buy postion must be opened like crossing above resistance line -Viceversa sell positions must be opened like crossing support line to down B- -there must be 4 buffer highest and lowest candles; - highest
New comment