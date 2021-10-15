How can i get value to data screen? Advise me a source please.
You are very helpfull, amazing, gorgeous, magnificent and of course brilliant admin or forum user of here.
UPDATED:
Freelance service at MQL5.com: Support-Resistance like highest high and lowest low value crossover EA
- 2021.10.15
- www.mql5.com
Hi there, I need a EA which; A- -I want to open buy position when - price bigger than iMA 15 period and -crossing highest high of last 20 candles ( I am going to give source code/calculation with chart graphic.) -Highest 20 candle must be stored/buffered and buy postion must be opened like crossing above resistance line -Viceversa sell positions must be opened like crossing support line to down B- -there must be 4 buffer highest and lowest candles; - highest
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Hi friends,
I have data of highest and lowest candles and can be seen at chart but cant see value at data screen.
For to use that data i need to ummm SetIndexBuffer or something like that. Please show me link for me to study. Thanks a lot.