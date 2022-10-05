Candle Lowest & Highest Price
Hi,
I am trying to get the lowest and highest price of the candle but am getting it wrong it seems please assist if you can?
Am getting opposite data...
Hi katiz,
Read documents fully!!
search for iLowest here (mql5.com) and read related document fully to understand what supposed to be Received when you Call for that function?!
Please read the documentation! iLowest and iHighest return a bar shift or index, not a price quote. Please study the examples in the documentation.
Returns the shift of the maximum value over a specific number of bars
Returns the shift of the lowest value over a specific number of bars
This is the MQL4 section, not the MQL5 section. You are giving instruction for the OP to look at the MQL5 documentation. The MQL4 documentation is located here ... https://docs.mql4.com/
same function different addresses but thanks to notify.
Hi katiz,
Read documents fully!!
search for iLowest here (mql5.com) and read related document fully to understand what supposed to be Received when you Call for that function?!
Hi thank for clarifying...
This is the MQL4 section, not the MQL5 section. You are giving instruction for the OP to look at the MQL5 documentation. The MQL4 documentation is located here ... https://docs.mql4.com/
Hi thank for clarifying...
Then from my search - iHigh and iLow will give me the price I want...?
Look at the documentation again. What does iHigh/iLow return? Fernando even copy/pasted it for you.
Did you not bother to read it? If you are not going to read our replies, you're at wasting everyone's time.
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Hi,
I am trying to get the lowest and highest price of the candle but am getting it wrong it seems please assist if you can?
Am getting opposite data...