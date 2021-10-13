I wrote simple expert advisor which doesnt open position. What i missed ?
int timeH1_m15Defination = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
Thank you for your reply Mr Roeder,
i can handle iMA later. I think my main problem with high and low value for open position.
I erased iMA, what about your suggestion now without RTFM and STFW ?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Testtttttttttttttttt.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> CTrade trade; void OnTick() { MqlRates enYuksekMumlar[]; //Highest candle of last 12 candle (Supply line) MqlRates enDusukMumlar[]; //Lowest candle of last 12 candle (Demand line) ArraySetAsSeries(enYuksekMumlar,true); ArraySetAsSeries(enDusukMumlar,true); int yuksekData = CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,12,enYuksekMumlar); int dusukData = CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,12,enDusukMumlar); int HighestCandle; //create variable for highest candle int LowestCandle; double High []; //create an array for price data double Low[]; ArraySetAsSeries(High,true); //sort the array from current candle downwards ArraySetAsSeries(Low,true); CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0,120,High); //fill the array with high prices CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,0,120,Low); HighestCandle = ArrayMaximum(High,0,120); LowestCandle = ArrayMinimum(Low,0,120); // draw highest candle line for visualisation ObjectCreate(_Symbol,"En yüksek", OBJ_HLINE,0,0,enYuksekMumlar[HighestCandle].high); //set object properties for line ObjectSetInteger(0,"En yüksek",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrMagenta); //color ObjectSetInteger(0,"En yüksek",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2); //width ObjectMove(_Symbol,"En yüksek",0,0,enYuksekMumlar[HighestCandle].high); //move the object // draw line candle line for visualisation ObjectCreate(_Symbol,"En düşük", OBJ_HLINE,0,0,enDusukMumlar[LowestCandle].low); //set object properties for line ObjectSetInteger(0,"En düşük",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrPink); //color ObjectSetInteger(0,"En düşük",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2); //width ObjectMove(_Symbol,"En düşük",0,0,enDusukMumlar[LowestCandle].low); //move the object double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); double Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); string signal = ""; double m5kapanis = iClose(_Symbol,_Period,0); //close bar of m5 //////////////// BUY AL - KAPA KOŞULLARI //////////////////////////// if ( Bid > High[1] ) { signal = "buy";} if (signal == "buy" && PositionsTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() < 2 ) { trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,NULL,NULL,NULL); } //close buy - işlem kapama if ( Bid < Low[1]) { closeBuy (); } ////// SELL SAT - KAPA KOŞULLARI ///////////// if ( Bid <Low[1] ) { signal = "sell"; } if (signal == "sell" && PositionsTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() < 2 ) trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,NULL,NULL,NULL); //sell işlem kapama if (Bid > High[1]) //&& PositionsTotal()>0 { closeSell (); } } //Bottom of OnTick function void closeBuy() //buy close kapama { for (int i=PositionsTotal() -1; i>=0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); string CurrencyPair = PositionGetSymbol(i); ulong PositionDirection = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); if (PositionDirection == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) if (_Symbol == CurrencyPair) { trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } } void closeSell() // sell close { for (int i=PositionsTotal() -1; i>=0; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); string CurrencyPair = PositionGetSymbol(i); ulong PositionDirection = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); if (PositionDirection == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) if (_Symbol == CurrencyPair) { trade.PositionClose(ticket); } } }
If one's EA compiles without any error but doesn't behave as expected use the debugger to control the relevant variables it is made for exactly this!
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041 // Error Handling and Logging in MQL5
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/35 // scrol down to: "Launching and Debuggin"
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Hi friends;
I wrote simple EA which i want to open buy position when;
1- price bigger then 15 period moving average and 2- Price above highest value of last 12 candle (Like passing demand zone - like passing resistance zone to up)
Yeah that was my dream but doesnt work. Anyone tell me where did i went wrong ?