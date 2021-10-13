I wrote simple expert advisor which doesnt open position. What i missed ?

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Hi friends;

I wrote simple EA which i want to open buy position when;

1- price bigger then 15 period moving average and 2- Price above highest value of last 12 candle (Like passing demand zone - like passing resistance zone to up) 

Yeah that was my dream but doesnt work.  Anyone tell me where did i went wrong ?


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         Testtttttttttttttttt.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

CTrade trade;

void OnTick()
  {

MqlRates enYuksekMumlar[];  //Highest candle of last 12 candle (Supply line)
  MqlRates enDusukMumlar[];   //Lowest candle of last 12 candle (Demand line)
  
  ArraySetAsSeries(enYuksekMumlar,true);
  ArraySetAsSeries(enDusukMumlar,true);
  int yuksekData = CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,12,enYuksekMumlar);
  int dusukData  = CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,12,enDusukMumlar);
  
  int HighestCandle;   //create variable for highest candle
  int LowestCandle;
  double High [];      //create an array for price data
  double Low[];
  
  ArraySetAsSeries(High,true); //sort the array from current candle downwards
  ArraySetAsSeries(Low,true);
  CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0,120,High); //fill the array with high prices
  CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,0,120,Low);
  HighestCandle = ArrayMaximum(High,0,120);
  LowestCandle = ArrayMinimum(Low,0,120);
  
  // draw highest candle line for visualisation
  ObjectCreate(_Symbol,"En yüksek", OBJ_HLINE,0,0,enYuksekMumlar[HighestCandle].high); //set object properties for line
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En yüksek",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrMagenta);    //color
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En yüksek",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);           //width
  ObjectMove(_Symbol,"En yüksek",0,0,enYuksekMumlar[HighestCandle].high);  //move the object
  // draw lowest line candle line for visualisation
  ObjectCreate(_Symbol,"En düşük", OBJ_HLINE,0,0,enDusukMumlar[LowestCandle].low); //set object properties for line
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En düşük",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrPink);    //color
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En düşük",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);           //width
  ObjectMove(_Symbol,"En düşük",0,0,enDusukMumlar[LowestCandle].low);  //move the object
       
        
 double  Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); 
 double  Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); 
         
 string signal = "";  
      
         
      
         double timeH1_m15[];  // 5 minutes iMA15  expo close
         int timeH1_m15Defination = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); 
         ArraySetAsSeries(timeH1_m15,true); 
         CopyBuffer(timeH1_m15Defination,0,0,3,timeH1_m15); 
         
      
         double m5kapanis = iClose(_Symbol,_Period,0);   //close bar of m5



//////////////// BUY AL - KAPA KOŞULLARI ////////////////////////////         
         if 
 (    
         Bid > High[1] 
         &&
         Bid > timeH1_m15[1]           
 )
        
         { signal = "buy";}
  
  
         if 
         (signal == "buy" && PositionsTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() < 2 )
               {
               trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,NULL,NULL,NULL);
               }
   
         
         //close buy - işlem kapama
         if ( Bid < timeH1_m15[1]) 
         {
         closeBuy ();
         }
           
  
////// SELL SAT - KAPA KOŞULLARI /////////////     
         
         if 
( 
         Bid <Low[1]
         &&
         Bid < timeH1_m15[0] 
        
)
            { signal = "sell"; }

         if 
         (signal == "sell" && PositionsTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() < 2 )
         trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,NULL,NULL,NULL);
         
         
         //sell işlem kapama
         if (Bid > timeH1_m15[1]) //&& PositionsTotal()>0 
         {
         closeSell ();
         }
        

   
  }  //Bottom of OnTick function


void closeBuy()   //buy close kapama
   {
   for (int i=PositionsTotal() -1; i>=0; i--)
      {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);            
      string CurrencyPair = PositionGetSymbol(i);  
      ulong PositionDirection = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  
      
      if (PositionDirection == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) 
      if (_Symbol == CurrencyPair)
      
         {
               trade.PositionClose(ticket);

         }
      }
   }
   
void closeSell()  // sell close
   {
   for (int i=PositionsTotal() -1; i>=0; i--)
      {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);   
      string CurrencyPair = PositionGetSymbol(i);  
      ulong PositionDirection = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  
      
      if (PositionDirection == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) 
      if (_Symbol == CurrencyPair)
         {
               trade.PositionClose(ticket);

         }
      }
   }



  
         int timeH1_m15Defination = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
          Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
          How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
          How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)

 
William Roeder #:

Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
          Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
          How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
          How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)

Thank you for your reply Mr Roeder,

i can handle iMA later. I think my main problem with high and low value for open position.

I erased iMA, what about your suggestion now without RTFM and STFW ?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         Testtttttttttttttttt.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

CTrade trade;

void OnTick()
  {

MqlRates enYuksekMumlar[];  //Highest candle of last 12 candle (Supply line)
  MqlRates enDusukMumlar[];   //Lowest candle of last 12 candle (Demand line)
  
  ArraySetAsSeries(enYuksekMumlar,true);
  ArraySetAsSeries(enDusukMumlar,true);
  int yuksekData = CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,12,enYuksekMumlar);
  int dusukData  = CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,12,enDusukMumlar);
  
  int HighestCandle;   //create variable for highest candle
  int LowestCandle;
  double High [];      //create an array for price data
  double Low[];
  
  ArraySetAsSeries(High,true); //sort the array from current candle downwards
  ArraySetAsSeries(Low,true);
  CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0,120,High); //fill the array with high prices
  CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,0,120,Low);
  HighestCandle = ArrayMaximum(High,0,120);
  LowestCandle = ArrayMinimum(Low,0,120);
  
  // draw highest candle line for visualisation
  ObjectCreate(_Symbol,"En yüksek", OBJ_HLINE,0,0,enYuksekMumlar[HighestCandle].high); //set object properties for line
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En yüksek",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrMagenta);    //color
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En yüksek",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);           //width
  ObjectMove(_Symbol,"En yüksek",0,0,enYuksekMumlar[HighestCandle].high);  //move the object
  // draw line candle line for visualisation
  ObjectCreate(_Symbol,"En düşük", OBJ_HLINE,0,0,enDusukMumlar[LowestCandle].low); //set object properties for line
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En düşük",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrPink);    //color
  ObjectSetInteger(0,"En düşük",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);           //width
  ObjectMove(_Symbol,"En düşük",0,0,enDusukMumlar[LowestCandle].low);  //move the object
       
        
 double  Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); 
 double  Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); 
         
 string signal = "";  
      
         
    
         
      
         double m5kapanis = iClose(_Symbol,_Period,0);   //close bar of m5



//////////////// BUY AL - KAPA KOŞULLARI ////////////////////////////         
         if 
 (    
         Bid > High[1] 
                
 )
        
         { signal = "buy";}
  
  
         if 
         (signal == "buy" && PositionsTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() < 2 )
               {
               trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,Ask,NULL,NULL,NULL);
               }
   
         
         //close buy - işlem kapama
         if ( Bid < Low[1]) 
         {
         closeBuy ();
         }
           
  
////// SELL SAT - KAPA KOŞULLARI /////////////     
         
         if 
( 
         Bid <Low[1]
        
        
)
            { signal = "sell"; }

         if 
         (signal == "sell" && PositionsTotal() == 0 && PositionsTotal() < 2 )
         trade.Sell(0.10,NULL,Bid,NULL,NULL,NULL);
         
         
         //sell işlem kapama
         if (Bid > High[1]) //&& PositionsTotal()>0 
         {
         closeSell ();
         }
        

   
  }  //Bottom of OnTick function


void closeBuy()   //buy close kapama
   {
   for (int i=PositionsTotal() -1; i>=0; i--)
      {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);            
      string CurrencyPair = PositionGetSymbol(i);  
      ulong PositionDirection = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  
      
      if (PositionDirection == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) 
      if (_Symbol == CurrencyPair)
      
         {
               trade.PositionClose(ticket);

         }
      }
   }
   
void closeSell()  // sell close
   {
   for (int i=PositionsTotal() -1; i>=0; i--)
      {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);   
      string CurrencyPair = PositionGetSymbol(i);  
      ulong PositionDirection = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  
      
      if (PositionDirection == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) 
      if (_Symbol == CurrencyPair)
         {
               trade.PositionClose(ticket);

         }
      }
   }
 

If one's EA compiles without any error but doesn't behave as expected use the debugger to control the relevant variables it is made for exactly this!

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041 // Error Handling and Logging in MQL5
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/35 // scrol down to: "Launching and Debuggin"

Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code...
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