Indicators: G channel

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G channel:

G channel is a channel indicator with 3 lines- a middle line representing a central tendency and 2 Upper and Lower boundaries calculated based on the past values of same indicator. Its based on the paper "Recursive Bands - A New Indicator For Technical Analysis" by Alex Grover and is a code conversion from TradingView. The channel breakout of Upper or Lower boundaries represent a new trend or trend continuation while narrowing of bands represents ranging or low volatility conditions. The channel can prove to be a good indicator of a trend direction and also a guide for trailing of stop loss. It has only 2 variables. Channel period - default set to 100. Price type.

G channel

Author: fxthegreat

 
Thanks for your useful indicator. Is it possible to create alert (email & pop message) for the Upper and Lower boundaries?
 
vitual_21 #:
Thanks for your useful indicator. Is it possible to create alert (email & pop message) for the Upper and Lower boundaries?
Ahmed you have been able and you can help with us on our trip with you guys and I need you to come back and visit me 
 

Fantastic job translating from pine script!

I was wondering if you could also translate "Price-Curve Channel" indicator from pine script to mt4/mt5?

Thanks a lot for the great indicator!

 
Michael Yu #:

Fantastic job translating from pine script!

I was wondering if you could also translate "Price-Curve Channel" indicator from pine script to mt4/mt5?

Thanks a lot for the great indicator!

Files:
tl_18.txt  3 kb
 
This indicator throwing "array out of range" when used in EA
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