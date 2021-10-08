MT4 - Unlimited Pairs - Please Help
As far as I know - the subscription to the Market Data is planned in Metatrader 5 (directly from Metatrader 5).
You can connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account and subscribe (it will be available in the near future I hope).
Example:
But I do not think that it will be available for Metatrader 4 because this MT4 is not supported anymore (MT4 is supported by the brokers only).
Hello
Hope all is well.
What I am looking to do is a basically a MT4 platform with NO broker...
Just data so I can chart any instrument I want.
Any stock, any crypto , any forex , any index...
I just want to buy a data feed thats real time and load it up and open any instrument in the world and use it only for charting
Can this be done???