MT4 - Unlimited Pairs - Please Help

Hello 

Hope all is well. 

What I am looking to do is a basically a MT4 platform with NO broker...

Just data so I can chart any instrument I want.

Any stock, any crypto , any forex , any index...

I just want to buy a data feed thats real time and load it up and open any instrument in the world and use it only for charting

Can this be done??? 

 

As far as I know - the subscription to the Market Data is planned in Metatrader 5 (directly from Metatrader 5).
You can connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account and subscribe (it will be available in the near future I hope).

Example:

But I do not think that it will be available for Metatrader 4 because this MT4 is not supported anymore (MT4 is supported by the brokers only).

