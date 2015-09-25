Absolutely New Version of MetaTrader 5 for Android: New Design, Depth of Market, Tick Chart and Financial News (VIDEO)
Can it run EAs?
TayyabZERO:No.
Can it run EAs?
Can it run EAs?
not so getting used to the new design
looks cool though
waiting for MetaTrader 4 ;-)
Can it put our new custom indicators?
That's Perfect :) Long Life MQL5
The best platform
Can I download the MetaTrader 5 build 500.990 from the web site https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/metatrader5.apk?
a123456:
Can it put our new custom indicators?
Can it put our new custom indicators?
Unfortunately android support standard MQL5 indicators.
kwang1:Better to download from google play market
Can I download the MetaTrader 5 build 500.990 from the web site https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/metatrader5.apk?
Can I download the MetaTrader 5 build 500.990 from the web site https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/metatrader5.apk?
Yes a big change, but it also has a BIG minus: in the "Close Position" window the profit is not displayed (like in the older version). So you have to first look in the "Trade" windows to see the open price of your position and than move to "Close Position" window and calculate in mind if you are in profit or loose. For those who use scalping these seconds are very important.
PS This are screen captures of a Samsung Galaxy S4 with Android 4.4.2
i like its..
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Trading in MetaTrader 5 from your Android powered device is now even more convenient and easy. The new build of the application features a new design which is entirely consistent with the Google Style Guide - our specialists have significantly updated the software interface.
In addition to the new design, the application now provides updated content: the new features of the application make it even closer to the desktop version:
In addition, the W1 (weekly) and MN (monthly) timeframes, as well as trade sounds are available in the new application build. The two new languages of the interface are Greek and Portuguese. Of course, bugs of previous versions were corrected.
"Mobile" in relation to MetaTrader 5 Android now does not mean "lite" - the application is very close to the features of the desktop version. Download the latest build and enjoy the new functionality. Your feedback is welcomed - the updated button for rating the application is now available in its About tab.
Note: Support for devices with older versions of the Android operating system (below 4.0) is terminated. However, the previous MetaTrader 5 Android build is still available and can be downloaded from Google Play or official MetaTrader 5 website.
The same drastic change to be coming soon for MetaTrader 4 Android, which will be released within the next month. Follow the news.