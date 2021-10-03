Open Sell orders with Entry Price < T/P - what do?

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At Friday closing my new EA had open Sell orders with  Entry Price < T/P and now the price is even higher. I also have open Buy orders with Entry price > T/P  and now the price is even lower. Sounds incorrect to me or am I missing something?

What shall I do?

 
Polarcircle: or am I missing something?

You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit and open at the Ask.

  1. Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?

  2. Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
              MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25

  3. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
    Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).

 

You need to become aware that though trading doesn’t occur on weekends, however the Open Price on Mondays can be astronomically higher/lower than the Close Price on Fridays occasionally. This situation is attributable to several reasons like currency rates fluctuation on weekends in response to incoming news.       

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