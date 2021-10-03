Open Sell orders with Entry Price < T/P - what do?
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit and open at the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
You need to become aware that though trading doesn’t occur on weekends, however the Open Price on Mondays can be astronomically higher/lower than the Close Price on Fridays occasionally. This situation is attributable to several reasons like currency rates fluctuation on weekends in response to incoming news.
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At Friday closing my new EA had open Sell orders with Entry Price < T/P and now the price is even higher. I also have open Buy orders with Entry price > T/P and now the price is even lower. Sounds incorrect to me or am I missing something?
What shall I do?