MT5 Time and Sales Button

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Why would my "Time and Sales" button in MT5 be gray?  This is a MetaQuotes Demo account and I'm running the current version of MT5 (5.00 Build 3063 29 Sep 2021). 


 
oceanview:

Why would my "Time and Sales" button in MT5 be gray?  This is a MetaQuotes Demo account and I'm running the current version of MT5 (5.00 Build 3063 29 Sep 2021). 


Because there is no Time and Sales on Forex symbols I guess.
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