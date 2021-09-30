MT5 Time and Sales Button
oceanview:Because there is no Time and Sales on Forex symbols I guess.
Why would my "Time and Sales" button in MT5 be gray? This is a MetaQuotes Demo account and I'm running the current version of MT5 (5.00 Build 3063 29 Sep 2021).
Why would my "Time and Sales" button in MT5 be gray? This is a MetaQuotes Demo account and I'm running the current version of MT5 (5.00 Build 3063 29 Sep 2021).
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Why would my "Time and Sales" button in MT5 be gray? This is a MetaQuotes Demo account and I'm running the current version of MT5 (5.00 Build 3063 29 Sep 2021).