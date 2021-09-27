Expert Advisors Will not Migrate to VPS

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Unable to migrate my MT4 EA to run on VPS! 


 
What part of  DLLs are not allowed” is unclear to you? Did you bother to read the VPS rules?
 

EA will not be migrated (and will not work) in case this EA is using/calling or trying to use dll (because dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS).

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Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service 

No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.

If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.

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