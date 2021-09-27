Expert Advisors Will not Migrate to VPS
EA will not be migrated (and will not work) in case this EA is using/calling or trying to use dll (because dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS).
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Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
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Unable to migrate my MT4 EA to run on VPS!