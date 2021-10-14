A Cryptocurrency-Trading Hamster Beats Warren Buffett's Performance - and the S&P 500

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Recently seen on the net ....

"What if we told you there was a hamster who has been trading cryptocurrencies since June — and recently was doing better than Warren Buffett and the S&P 500?"

Mr Goxx

About Mr. Goxx

Mr. Goxx is a hamster living in a loving and caring environment. Unlike other hamsters, he owns a fully automated high-tech trading office, directly connected to his normal hamster-friendly home (he can enter and leave it whenever he wants).


By running in the wheel, Mr. Goxx is able to select certain assets and by entering one of the tunnels, he decides whether to place a buy or sell order, which is then sent over to a real trading platform via API (yes, real money involved).

https://www.twitch.tv/mr_goxx/about

 
Soewono Effendi:

Recently seen on the net ....

"What if we told you there was a hamster who has been trading cryptocurrencies since June — and recently was doing better than Warren Buffett and the S&P 500?"

About Mr. Goxx

Mr. Goxx is a hamster living in a loving and caring environment. Unlike other hamsters, he owns a fully automated high-tech trading office, directly connected to his normal hamster-friendly home (he can enter and leave it whenever he wants).


By running in the wheel, Mr. Goxx is able to select certain assets and by entering one of the tunnels, he decides whether to place a buy or sell order, which is then sent over to a real trading platform via API (yes, real money involved).

https://www.twitch.tv/mr_goxx/about

And WTF is the question???

Apart of promoting your confusing website??

Really?

 
Flavio Jarabeck #:

And WTF is the question???

Apart of promoting your confusing website??

Really?

yeah, you're right that you're confused ;)
the only one who is asking question.

 
This is too funny, I'm now a fan of Mr. Goxx  😂
 
Soewono Effendi:

Recently seen on the net ....

"What if we told you there was a hamster who has been trading cryptocurrencies since June — and recently was doing better than Warren Buffett and the S&P 500?"

About Mr. Goxx

Mr. Goxx is a hamster living in a loving and caring environment. Unlike other hamsters, he owns a fully automated high-tech trading office, directly connected to his normal hamster-friendly home (he can enter and leave it whenever he wants).


By running in the wheel, Mr. Goxx is able to select certain assets and by entering one of the tunnels, he decides whether to place a buy or sell order, which is then sent over to a real trading platform via API (yes, real money involved).

https://www.twitch.tv/mr_goxx/about

There was a character in Monty Python's bit "Upperclass Twit of the Year". His name was Boxhamster and wasn't he said to invest in the stock market in his spare time?
 

In 2008 Warren Buffet bet (1 Million) against hedge fund managers  that index fund can perform better and finally he won

To understand why Warren performed well you need a long experience and in my opinion minimum 5 years experience required to understand Stock.

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/030916/buffetts-bet-hedge-funds-year-eight-brka-brkb.asp

Buffett's Bet with the Hedge Funds: And the Winner Is …
Buffett's Bet with the Hedge Funds: And the Winner Is …
  • www.investopedia.com
In 2008, Warren Buffett issued a challenge to the hedge fund industry, which in his view charged exorbitant fees that the funds' performances couldn't justify. Protégé Partners LLC accepted, and the two parties placed a million-dollar bet. Buffett has won the bet, Ted Seides wrote in a Bloomberg op-ed in May. The Protégé co-founder, who left in...
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