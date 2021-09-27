Mt5 tester is not displaying results tab after backtests
Hello dear, sorry for bothering you with my question but couldnt find any answer on mql5 forum neither on the broker live chat support, the issue is that mt5 tester is not displaying results tab (operations/deals) history transactions of the backtest, knowing that i am not using any specific ea, or any custom settings. This is very weird, kindly find attached those 2 pics.
Regards,
Charbel.
Files:
IMG-20210927-WA0021.jpeg 510 kb
IMG-20210927-WA0019.jpeg 499 kb
Charbel Abboud:
The MT5 tester doesn't have a results tab, all the test trading history is written in the tester journal.
Dear Eleni Anna & dear Vladimir, appreciate your reply, i know all this, it seems that something went wrong during installation, i removed the mt5 and reinstalled it, and the problem resolved.
Grateful for your help.
Regards.
