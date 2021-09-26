Parameter input can not use

I need your help !!

I install MT5 in new PC.

Then, I selected EA.

In the Input tab. I can not adjust parameter.

Look like Input tab still "default parameter"

How can I do ??

1
Double click by mouse on the Value number to select the parameters:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Double click by mouse on the Value number to select the parameters:

The variable topic is not mine. I can not change.

 
weeraphatwiwatt # :

The variable topic is not mine. I can not change.

You have already been told above: double click. Example:


 
Vladimir Karputov #:

You have already been told above: double click. Example:


In my EA have parameter for setting. But I can not set it.

In the picture is default. how to delete it ?

 

 
weeraphatwiwatt # :

In my EA have parameter for setting. But I can not set it.

In the picture is default. how to delete it ?

 

1. Attach the Full MQL5 Code

2. Attach Two screenshots from the "Tester" tab - "Setting" and 'Inputs "

3. Explain in detail WHERE you click.

4. Attach information about your operating system and your terminal. Example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

