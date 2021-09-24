MQL5 build 2981 (version 5) bug in Strategy Tester

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Hi team,

There is a bug in Strategy Tester on MQL5 terminal v5 (build 2981) under Windows 7.

When I open metatrader 5 and execute any test with any expert advisor (ex. ExpertMACD), the transactions are processed successfully. But, in the second or more executions with any changes (settings remains the same), only one transaction is processed. The only way to rerun the successfully test is when I close and reopen the app again; after that, the all consecutive executions fails again. I have tested with other experts, clearing the history data & ticks, clearing the caches, ... without luck.

Please, could you review this? Maybe the problem should be after the symbols synchronization process?

I attach 3 screenshots like a evidences and 2 logs files, one for the successfully execution and the other for the failing one.

Thanks in advance,
LopTraderFX

first execition success

second execution that fails

app build version

 

In can confirm that the bug happens too with a clean metatrader app installation (the first execution OK, consecutive ones FAILS). Tested too under windows 10 with 2615 build.

Edit: investigating more about this, the bug only occurs when de start period is yesterday. For some reason, the first time works well but the consecutives are wrong.

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