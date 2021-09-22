MT5 app glitch
I know two places in Metatrader 5 to close the trade.
1. First one (right mouse click on the trade):
2. and this is the second one which I am using all the time:
----------------
The trade may be closed or not, and it depends on internet connection and it depends on the broker (the broker is allowing to close this trade or not, besides - it depends on the sybol specification estimated by the broker for traders on this symbol).
And it is exactly same options in WebTerminal.
This is Webterminal - option #1:
and this option #2 which I am using all the time:
----------------
And I repeat: some brokers do not allow to close but it depends on trading condition, requotes and more and more (it is not related to MT5 trading terminal as the software):
Hi,
Dear friends I need your help in finding and issue with MT5 app, wish to know if something similar happened to anyone else.
I was trading on MT5 and making profit, but when I was about to close my position a glitched happened, and the close position button disappeared from my MT5 desktop app,
I quickly checked my phone, same problem then I logged in to my MQL5 web trader it logged in fine. but same problem and I lost my money.
I tried raising this issue with the helpline they say trade was fine there may be a network issue but I logged in to my web trader absolutely fine.
My phone was using my mobile internet and they all stopped showing close position option.
Need your help yo figure out if this issue occurred before and how can I escalate this issue.