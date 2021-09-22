My EA is running well and earning profit.

New comment
 

Why it is not listed in mql5 ranking list?


<...>

 



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




 

about drawdown - reply from admin:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals Service FAQ

Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42

The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
 

the drawdown and deposit load is too large, and this max drawdown thing will not drop down

so basically your signal cannot be saved. suggest you start a new one

New comment