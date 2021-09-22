mt4: Wrong Calculation in the main for() loop in Simple Indicator.
Solved.
In mt4, mt5, close[0] is the latest bar. So, ExtPosBuffer[i] actually gets the sum from 0 to rates_total bars.
To get the net profit pips in 20 windows, I just need to minus bars[-20].
In the main loop, change the on-going formula as follows solves my question.
ExtmyBuffer[i]= (ExtPosBuffer[i]- ExtPosBuffer[i-InpmyPeriod]-MathAbs(ExtNegBuffer[i]-ExtNegBuffer[i-InpmyPeriod]))/ (ExtPosBuffer[i]-ExtPosBuffer[i-InpmyPeriod]+MathAbs(ExtNegBuffer[i]-ExtNegBuffer[i-InpmyPeriod]));
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am learning to compose indicators.
I changed the official RSI a little. Most I do is changed the final step of RSI formula.
For practice, the idea is to calculate the (net profit in pips) / [total rise pips + abs(total fall pips)], windows = 20, time frame is M1 or M5
The main loop is shown below:
In expectation, since diff is quite small, usually less than 0.0010 for EURUSD, ExtPosBuffer[i] in 20 windows shall be much less than 1.00. But above script returns ExtPosBuffer[i] > 2.0.
This is obviously wrong.
I don't understand which line code is wrong. Thank you. Whole file is uploaded in attachment.