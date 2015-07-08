Refresh Command for MT4 and MT5 Platforms - to ensure correct bar pricing
Hi
while(!SeriesInfoInteger(_Symbol,0,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED))Comment("Synchronizing"); Comment("Ready");
This worked fine for me.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi there,
Is there a command that I can write a script or EA to "Refresh" the currency chart? Right now I have to do it manually. I am uncomfortable whenever I see "HistoryCenter" synchronize "EURUSD1" 66223 bars imported. Most of the time I want to get only 2 bars imported in "EURUSD1" See below picture.
This may affect our EA logic since we are attaching the EA to the currency chart with uses data that may not be up today.