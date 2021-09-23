2 Indicators in the Same Window
Using MT5, how can I add MACD to the same window as my Stochastics? Having them both open seperately takes up too much space. Thanks.
CanadianKodiak :
Yes, this can be done using MQL5:
But will it be convenient for you to read information from these indicators?
CanadianKodiak #:
How did you accomplish that? I can do that easily on my phone but not my laptop.
Use code: iMACD iStochastic in the Same Window
CanadianKodiak:
Open the navigator window, click and drag the indicator to the subwindow you want. The video shows metatrader 4 but the same applies for 5.
