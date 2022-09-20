Time Based Pending Orders
#include<Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; double Ask,Bid; input datetime Time=D'15:15:55'; input double LotSize=0.01; input double TP=300; void OnTick() { double Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double Equity=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); double Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); // Convert the Time to Local PC Time datetime time=TimeLocal(); // Creating a String for Time to Include Seconds string minutesAndSeconds=TimeToString(time,TIME_SECONDS); // If there are No Positions Open if((PositionsTotal()==0)&&(StringSubstr(minutesAndSeconds,0,8)==Time)); // I want to Open Buy Stop { trade.BuyStop(LotSize,Ask+100*_Point,_Symbol,0,Ask+TP*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,0); trade.SellStop(LotSize,Bid-100*_Point,_Symbol,0,Bid-TP*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,0); } // If a One Position Opens if (Balance!=Equity) CancelOrder(); } // Cancel All Pending Orders void CancelOrder() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { ulong OrderTicket= OrderGetTicket(i); trade.OrderDelete(OrderTicket); } }
Maybe I used the wrong Statement, but I wanted One Position at Any given Time and a Maximum of Two Pending Orders.
To my Surprise the EA can Open Four Orders in 1 Second.
#include<Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; double Ask,Bid; input datetime Time=D'15:15:55'; input double LotSize=0.01; input double TP=300; void OnTick() { double Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double Equity=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); double Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); // Convert the Time to Local PC Time datetime time=TimeLocal(); // Creating a String for Time to Include Seconds string minutesAndSeconds=TimeToString(time,TIME_SECONDS); // If there are No Positions Open if(StringSubstr(minutesAndSeconds,0,8)==Time); // I want to Open Buy Stop { trade.BuyStop(LotSize,Ask+100*_Point,_Symbol,0,Ask+TP*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,0); trade.SellStop(LotSize,Bid-100*_Point,_Symbol,0,Bid-TP*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,0); } // If a One Position Opens if (Balance!=Equity) CancelOrder(); } // Cancel All Pending Orders void CancelOrder() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { ulong OrderTicket= OrderGetTicket(i); trade.OrderDelete(OrderTicket); } }
I even Tried it without
PositionsTotal()
And it did not make any Different
#Anyway, Thank you for responding to my Situation Mr. Vladimir
use forloop and orderselect to make a function to count your trades
built-in function is not good enough for this
- Nekrodamus #: did you manage to get it to work, I'm interested in doing the same. Could you tell me how to do it.
If you had used this, you would have found this:
Magic number only allows an EA to identify its trades from all others. Using OrdersTotal/OrdersHistoryTotal (MT4) or PositionsTotal (MT5), directly and/or no Magic number/symbol filtering on your OrderSelect / Position select loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.)
You need one Magic Number for each symbol/timeframe/strategy. Trade current timeframe, one strategy, and filter by symbol requires one MN.
- 844303: 2. If One of the Orders gets Filled, it must Delete the Other Pending Order
There is no need to create pending orders in code.
- The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
-
Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
- The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
-
{ trade.BuyStop(LotSize,Ask+100*_Point,_Symbol,0,Ask+TP*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,0); trade.SellStop(LotSize,Bid-100*_Point,_Symbol,0,Bid-TP*_Point,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,0);
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
-
Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
-
Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
-
The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
-
Hi Guys, I need Help with this EA:
1. I want it to Open Two Pending Stop Orders at a Specific Time(Which can be Changed with Inputs)
2. If One of the Orders gets Filled, it must Delete the Other Pending Order
The Code Compiles without Errors as you can See attached screenshots, but:
1. It Opens Many Orders (More than the Two I intended it to Open)
2. Whenever I change the Time input it does not Open any O Until I Change it manually in the Code
Please Advice if I am Missing Something