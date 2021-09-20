Balance decreased for unknown reasons
Check vps rental history: 4 vps exist, I don't know how to delete it?
Will 60 usd of these 4 vps be faulty?
Thanks
You've bought and cancelled some MQL5 VPS subscriptions, over and over again.
If you cancel a MQL5 VPS subscription within 24 hours of its purchase you get a full refund (red color transactions), but if you cancel it after the 24 hours limit, the remaining MQL5 VPS time is credited in your MQL5 account as free minutes and you can use it when you will try to subscribe to MQL5 VPS again.
You have buy and abra some VPS MQL5 đăng ký, hết lần này đến lần khác.
Nếu bạn hủy đăng ký VPS MQL5 trong vòng 24 giờ, kể từ khi mua, bạn sẽ hoàn thành toàn bộ tiền tệ (màu đỏ giao dịch), nhưng nếu bạn hủy đăng ký sau 24 giờ, MQL5 VPS thời gian sẽ trở lại was write to your MQL5 account dưới dạng số phút miễn phí và bạn có thể sử dụng nó khi bạn cố gắng đăng ký lại MQL5 VPS.
My unsubscribes are all 24 hours in advance,
It doesn't make sense if mql5 charges me that cost
You've bought and cancelled some MQL5 VPS subscriptions, over and over again.
If you cancel a MQL5 VPS subscription within 24 hours of its purchase you get a full refund (red color transactions), but if you cancel it after the 24 hours limit, the remaining MQL5 VPS time is credited in your MQL5 account as free minutes and you can use it when you will try to subscribe to MQL5 VPS again.
My free time is very short,
My free time is very short,
can't be 4 vps canceled from yesterday
No, its not, that's about 12 days of free minutes, contact the Service Desk for details.
Are you sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your tranducanh.theg username?
Are you logged in right now with the same username and not your email or some other?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Check vps rental history: 4 vps exist, I don't know how to delete it?
Will 60 usd of these 4 vps be faulty?
Thanks