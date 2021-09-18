helppppp signal please
Write in English please, this is an English forum.
Ask your broker about the missing Signals tab, but make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your andre.31 username and NOT your email or any other.
The smaller leverage is not a problem, but will affect your copying ratio and lot size.
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Good morning everyone
why do I have inactive signals? how can I do to fix?
another question... if I copy the signals of a person who operates with a leverage of 1:400 and I have a leverage of 1:30 is it okay anyway? or does it not suit me?
Thank you very much to those who can help me