Error OrderModify 130/1 MQL4
Hi, I have problems with OrderModify error 130 and 'OrderModify 1, but I don't understand why, this is the code from where I modify it
Hi,
error 130 in INVALID_STOPS. it mostly occurs when the SL is too close to the open price. you have to check if your SL is at minimum distance. you can get the minimum distance like this:
MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_STOPLEVEL)
and also make sure to normalize the SL and TP prices:
NormalizeDouble(SL, Digits)
Hi,
error 130 in INVALID_STOPS. it mostly occurs when the SL is too close to the open price. you have to check if your SL is at minimum distance. you can get the minimum distance like this:
and also make sure to normalize the SL and TP prices:
Hi, thanks i solved the 103, The ordermodify 1 is null, right?
what could it refer to? As I sent to the screen, there are some operations like the one I pointed out that opens without SL & TP(It is I believe that most likely the ordermodify 1 is due to this)
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Hi, I have problems with OrderModify error 130 and 'OrderModify 1, but I don't understand why, this is the code from where I modify it