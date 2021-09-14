i Rented blahtech supply and demand but cant install it after windows re install
If you re-installed the Windows so you should delete this product from your Metatrader and install it once again (and one activation will be lost by this action).
Because the activation is per software and per hardware.
If you do not see thisproduct in Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader so use the following procedure:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
If you re-installed the Windows so you should delete this product from your Metatrader and install it once again (and one activation will be lost by this action).
Because the activation is per software and per hardware.
If you do not see thisproduct in Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader so use the following procedure:
You told that "i rented blah tech supply and demand few dasy back and used it on my mt4 platform".
So, if you are really rented and usedthis Market product so you know that this product is located
in Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader
This is Market - Purchased tab in my MT4:
You can re-read my previous post about how to install the product.
You told that "i rented blah tech supply and demand few dasy back and used it on my mt4 platform".
So, if you are really rented and usedthis Market product so you know that this product is located
in Market - Purchased tab of Metatrader
This is Market - Purchased tab in my MT4:
You can re-read my previous post about how to install the product.
problem solved thanks for your help really appreciate it
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi guys
i rented blah tech supply and demand few dasy back and used it on my mt4 platform but i had to re install windows on my pc when i try to use balh tech on my terminal after windows re install it is not responding and i m unable to use it on my charts please help