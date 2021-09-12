expert resource
Hi. You need to make:
and in iCustom:
thank you
i test it with some another indicator and everything is OK
but now i got that the problem is from my indicator
i found that some indicator can't be source for ea
do you have ant idea ?
Joyce Weiss Evans: but realy i can't do that correctly
Joyce Weiss Evans #: i found that some indicator can't be source for ea
do you have ant idea ?
You keep making vague statements; no one can help you.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello
i want to publish an EXPERT to mt4 mql market
but my EA use custom indicator and i can't upload 2 files . must be 1
i read some article about setting resource indicator for EA
https://docs.mql4.com/runtime/resources
but realy i can't do that correctly
any one can help me ?
i used GetRelativeProgramPath() but didn't get any answer
it had an ERROR
if anyone can help
please send an example code please
an EA that use any indicator as resource that don't need the indicator file in the Indicator directory
thank you