expert resource

i want to publish an EXPERT to mt4 mql market

but my EA use custom indicator and i can't upload 2 files . must be 1

i read some article about setting resource indicator for EA

https://docs.mql4.com/runtime/resources

but realy i can't do that correctly

any one can help me ?
i used GetRelativeProgramPath() but didn't get any answer

it had an ERROR 


if anyone can help

please send an example code please


an EA that use any indicator as resource that don't need the indicator file in the Indicator directory

thank you

Resources - MQL4 programs - MQL4 Reference
 

Hi. You need to make:


and in iCustom:

 

thank you

i test it with some another indicator and everything is OK

but now i got that the problem is from my indicator

i found that some indicator can't be source for ea

do you have ant idea ?

 

Joyce Weiss Evans: but realy i can't do that correctly

Joyce Weiss Evans #: i found that some indicator can't be source for ea

do you have ant idea ?

You keep making vague statements; no one can help you.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

