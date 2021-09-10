error code 4806 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And I saw this with the error in the table, but something more specific needs to be done ... Maybe in which declarations to look for this error or similarities of the error ...
Can you attach a file? (using the button ). It is impossible to collect a whole file from all the pieces. Please attach a file.
First I had tried a custom indicator but there was a strange error with normal compilation and there was some sai for developers to mql5 to which I had to write
Why with iDeMarker you copy data from buffer #0, and with iMA from buffer #1?
I'll help you a little: MA on DeMarker
DeMarker indicator smoothed using MA:
Rice. 1. MA on DeMarker
MA On DeMarker:
Because it had to be like that in the beginning, but something gave me an error in the custom indicator ....
I do not understand you. Please use the button - otherwise I do not understand to whom you are answering.
Why with iDeMarker you copy data from buffer #0, and with iMA from buffer #1?
And yes today I will try to fix the buffers ...