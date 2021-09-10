error code 4806 - page 2

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Print CTrade result                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PrintResultTrade(CTrade &trade,CSymbolInfo &symbol)
  {
   Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", Symbol: ",symbol.Name()+", "+
         "Code of request result: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultRetcode())+", "+
         "Code of request result as a string: "+trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),
         "Trade execution mode: "+symbol.TradeExecutionDescription());
   Print("Deal ticket: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultDeal())+", "+
         "Order ticket: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultOrder())+", "+
         "Order retcode external: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultRetcodeExternal())+", "+
         "Volume of deal or order: "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultVolume(),2));
   Print("Price, confirmed by broker: "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultPrice(),symbol.Digits())+", "+
         "Current bid price: "+DoubleToString(symbol.Bid(),symbol.Digits())+" (the requote): "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultBid(),symbol.Digits())+", "+
         "Current ask price: "+DoubleToString(symbol.Ask(),symbol.Digits())+" (the requote): "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultAsk(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Broker comment: "+trade.ResultComment());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos,
               const int count,double &arr_buffer[])
  {
   bool result=true;
   if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer))
     {
      if(InpPrintLog)
         PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, this a no dynamic array!",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__);
      return(false);
     }
   ArrayFree(arr_buffer);
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer);
   if(copied!=count)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      if(InpPrintLog)
         PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d",
                     __FILE__,__FUNCTION__,count,copied,GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing                                                         |
//|   InpTrailingStop: min distance from price to Stop Loss          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Trailing()
  {
   if(InpTrailingStop==0)
      return;
   double freeze=0.0,stops=0.0;
   FreezeStopsLevels(freeze,stops);
   /*
   SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL shows the distance of freezing the trade operations
      for pending orders and open positions in points
   ------------------------|--------------------|--------------------------------------------
   Type of order/position  |  Activation price  |  Check
   ------------------------|--------------------|--------------------------------------------
   Buy Limit order         |  Ask               |  Ask-OpenPrice  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Buy Stop order          |  Ask               |  OpenPrice-Ask  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Sell Limit order        |  Bid               |  OpenPrice-Bid  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Sell Stop order         |  Bid               |  Bid-OpenPrice  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Buy position            |  Bid               |  TakeProfit-Bid >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
                           |                    |  Bid-StopLoss   >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Sell position           |  Ask               |  Ask-TakeProfit >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
                           |                    |  StopLoss-Ask   >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   */
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of open positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i))
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
           {
            double price_current = m_position.PriceCurrent();
            double price_open    = m_position.PriceOpen();
            double stop_loss     = m_position.StopLoss();
            double take_profit   = m_position.TakeProfit();
            double ask           = m_symbol.Ask();
            double bid           = m_symbol.Bid();
            //---
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
              {
               if(price_current-price_open>m_trailing_stop+m_trailing_step)
                  if(stop_loss<price_current-(m_trailing_stop+m_trailing_step))
                     if(m_trailing_stop>=freeze && (take_profit-bid>=freeze || take_profit==0.0))
                       {
                        if(!m_trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),
                                                   m_symbol.NormalizePrice(price_current-m_trailing_stop),
                                                   take_profit))
                           if(InpPrintLog)
                              Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Modify BUY ",m_position.Ticket(),
                                    " Position -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                                    ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
                        if(InpPrintLog)
                          {
                           RefreshRates();
                           m_position.SelectByIndex(i);
                           PrintResultModify(m_trade,m_symbol,m_position);
                          }
                        continue;
                       }
              }
            else
              {
               if(price_open-price_current>m_trailing_stop+m_trailing_step)
                  if((stop_loss>(price_current+(m_trailing_stop+m_trailing_step))) || (stop_loss==0))
                     if(m_trailing_stop>=freeze && ask-take_profit>=freeze)
                       {
                        if(!m_trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),
                                                   m_symbol.NormalizePrice(price_current+m_trailing_stop),
                                                   take_profit))
                           if(InpPrintLog)
                              Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Modify SELL ",m_position.Ticket(),
                                    " Position -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(),
                                    ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
                        if(InpPrintLog)
                          {
                           RefreshRates();
                           m_position.SelectByIndex(i);
                           PrintResultModify(m_trade,m_symbol,m_position);
                          }
                       }
              }
           }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Print CTrade result                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PrintResultModify(CTrade &trade,CSymbolInfo &symbol,CPositionInfo &position)
  {
   Print("File: ",__FILE__,", symbol: ",symbol.Name());
   Print("Code of request result: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultRetcode()));
   Print("code of request result as a string: "+trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
   Print("Deal ticket: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultDeal()));
   Print("Order ticket: "+IntegerToString(trade.ResultOrder()));
   Print("Volume of deal or order: "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultVolume(),2));
   Print("Price, confirmed by broker: "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultPrice(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Current bid price: "+DoubleToString(symbol.Bid(),symbol.Digits())+" (the requote): "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultBid(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Current ask price: "+DoubleToString(symbol.Ask(),symbol.Digits())+" (the requote): "+DoubleToString(trade.ResultAsk(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Broker comment: "+trade.ResultComment());
   Print("Freeze Level: "+DoubleToString(symbol.FreezeLevel(),0),", Stops Level: "+DoubleToString(symbol.StopsLevel(),0));
   Print("Price of position opening: "+DoubleToString(position.PriceOpen(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Price of position's Stop Loss: "+DoubleToString(position.StopLoss(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Price of position's Take Profit: "+DoubleToString(position.TakeProfit(),symbol.Digits()));
   Print("Current price by position: "+DoubleToString(position.PriceCurrent(),symbol.Digits()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close positions                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePositions(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type)
  {
   double freeze=0.0,stops=0.0;
   FreezeStopsLevels(freeze,stops);
   /*
   SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL shows the distance of freezing the trade operations
      for pending orders and open positions in points
   ------------------------|--------------------|--------------------------------------------
   Type of order/position  |  Activation price  |  Check
   ------------------------|--------------------|--------------------------------------------
   Buy Limit order         |  Ask               |  Ask-OpenPrice  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Buy Stop order          |  Ask               |  OpenPrice-Ask  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Sell Limit order        |  Bid               |  OpenPrice-Bid  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Sell Stop order         |  Bid               |  Bid-OpenPrice  >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Buy position            |  Bid               |  TakeProfit-Bid >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
                           |                    |  Bid-StopLoss   >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   Sell position           |  Ask               |  Ask-TakeProfit >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
                           |                    |  StopLoss-Ask   >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
   ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   */
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
            if(m_position.PositionType()==pos_type)
              {
               if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
                 {
                  bool take_profit_level=((m_position.TakeProfit()!=0.0 && m_position.TakeProfit()-m_position.PriceCurrent()>=freeze) || m_position.TakeProfit()==0.0);
                  bool stop_loss_level=((m_position.StopLoss()!=0.0 && m_position.PriceCurrent()-m_position.StopLoss()>=freeze) || m_position.StopLoss()==0.0);
                  if(take_profit_level && stop_loss_level)
                     if(!m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket())) // close a position by the specified m_symbol
                        if(InpPrintLog)
                           Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","CTrade.PositionClose ",m_position.Ticket());
                 }
               if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
                 {
                  bool take_profit_level=((m_position.TakeProfit()!=0.0 && m_position.PriceCurrent()-m_position.TakeProfit()>=freeze) || m_position.TakeProfit()==0.0);
                  bool stop_loss_level=((m_position.StopLoss()!=0.0 && m_position.StopLoss()-m_position.PriceCurrent()>=freeze) || m_position.StopLoss()==0.0);
                  if(take_profit_level && stop_loss_level)
                     if(!m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket())) // close a position by the specified m_symbol
                        if(InpPrintLog)
                           Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","CTrade.PositionClose ",m_position.Ticket());
                 }
              }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate all positions                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalculateAllPositions(int &count_buys,double &volume_buys,double &volume_biggest_buys,
                           int &count_sells,double &volume_sells,double &volume_biggest_sells)
  {
   count_buys  = 0;
   volume_buys   = 0.0;
   volume_biggest_buys  = 0.0;
   count_sells = 0;
   volume_sells  = 0.0;
   volume_biggest_sells = 0.0;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name())
           {
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
              {
               count_buys++;
               volume_buys+=m_position.Volume();
               if(m_position.Volume()>volume_biggest_buys)
                  volume_biggest_buys=m_position.Volume();
               continue;
              }
            else
               if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
                 {
                  count_sells++;
                  volume_sells+=m_position.Volume();
                  if(m_position.Volume()>volume_biggest_sells)
                     volume_biggest_sells=m_position.Volume();
                 }
           }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Search trading signals                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SearchTradingSignals(void)
  {
   if(m_prev_bars==m_last_deal_in) // on one bar - only one deal
      return(true);
   if(!TimeControlHourMinute())
      return(true);
   double DeMarker[],ma_on_DeMarker[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(DeMarker,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ma_on_DeMarker,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=6;
   if(!iGetArray(handle_iDeMarker,0,start_pos,count,DeMarker) ||!iGetArray(handle_iMA,1,start_pos,count,ma_on_DeMarker))
      return(false);
//---
   int size_need_position=ArraySize(SPosition);
   if(DeMarker[m_bar_current]<Inp_DeMarker_LevelDOWN && ma_on_DeMarker[m_bar_current]<Inp_DeMarker_LevelDOWN)
     {
      if(DeMarker[m_bar_current+1]<ma_on_DeMarker[m_bar_current+1] && DeMarker[m_bar_current]>ma_on_DeMarker[m_bar_current])
        {
         if(!InpReverse)
           {
            if(InpTradeMode!=sell)
              {
               ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
               SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_BUY;
               if(InpPrintLog)
                  Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal BUY");
               return(true);
              }
           }
         else
           {
            if(InpTradeMode!=buy)
              {
               ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
               SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_SELL;
               if(InpPrintLog)
                  Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal SELL");
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
//---
   if(DeMarker[m_bar_current]>Inp_DeMarker_LevelUP&& ma_on_DeMarker[m_bar_current]>Inp_DeMarker_LevelUP)
     {
      if(DeMarker[m_bar_current+1]>ma_on_DeMarker[m_bar_current+1] && DeMarker[m_bar_current]<ma_on_DeMarker[m_bar_current])
        {
         if(!InpReverse)
           {
            if(InpTradeMode!=buy)
              {
               ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
               SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_SELL;
               if(InpPrintLog)
                  Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal SELL");
               return(true);
              }
           }
         else
           {
            if(InpTradeMode!=sell)
              {
               ArrayResize(SPosition,size_need_position+1);
               SPosition[size_need_position].pos_type=POSITION_TYPE_BUY;
               if(InpPrintLog)
                  Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal BUY");
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Is position exists                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPositionExists(void)
  {
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
            return(true);
//---
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TimeControl                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TimeControlHourMinute(void)
  {
   if(!InpTimeControl)
      return(true);
   MqlDateTime STimeCurrent;
   datetime time_current=TimeCurrent();
   if(time_current==D'1970.01.01 00:00')
      return(false);
   TimeToStruct(time_current,STimeCurrent);
   if((InpStartHour*60*60+InpStartMinute*60)<(InpEndHour*60*60+InpEndMinute*60)) // intraday time interval
     {
      /*
      Example:
      input uchar    InpStartHour      = 5;        // Start hour
      input uchar    InpEndHour        = 10;       // End hour
      0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15
      _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  _  _  _  _  _  _
      */
      if((STimeCurrent.hour*60*60+STimeCurrent.min*60>=InpStartHour*60*60+InpStartMinute*60) &&
         (STimeCurrent.hour*60*60+STimeCurrent.min*60<InpEndHour*60*60+InpEndMinute*60))
         return(true);
     }
   else
      if((InpStartHour*60*60+InpStartMinute*60)>(InpEndHour*60*60+InpEndMinute*60)) // time interval with the transition in a day
        {
         /*
         Example:
         input uchar    InpStartHour      = 10;       // Start hour
         input uchar    InpEndHour        = 5;        // End hour
         0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15
         _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  +
         */
         if(STimeCurrent.hour*60*60+STimeCurrent.min*60>=InpStartHour*60*60+InpStartMinute*60 ||
            STimeCurrent.hour*60*60+STimeCurrent.min*60<InpEndHour*60*60+InpEndMinute*60)
            return(true);
        }
      else
         return(false);
//---
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
And I saw this with the error in the table, but something more specific needs to be done ... Maybe in which declarations to look for this error or similarities of the error ...
 
Yordan Lechev # :
And I saw this with the error in the table, but something more specific needs to be done ... Maybe in which declarations to look for this error or similarities of the error ...

Can you attach a file? (using the button Attach file)). It is impossible to collect a whole file from all the pieces. Please attach a file.

 
First I had tried a custom indicator but there was a strange error with normal compilation and there was some sai for developers to mql5 to which I had to write
Yordan Lechev # :
First I had tried a custom indicator but there was a strange error with normal compilation and there was some sai for developers to mql5 to which I had to write

Why with iDeMarker you copy data from buffer #0, and with iMA from buffer #1?

   if(!iGetArray(handle_iDeMarker,0,start_pos,count,DeMarker) ||!iGetArray(handle_iMA,1,start_pos,count,ma_on_DeMarker))
      return(false);
 
Why did you name the array 'ma_on_DeMarker' - even though you are getting data from a NORMAL STANDARD iMA?
 

I'll help you a little: MA on DeMarker

DeMarker indicator smoothed using MA:

    MA on DeMarker

    Rice. 1. MA on DeMarker

    MA On DeMarker:

    //--- create handle of the indicator iDeMarker
   handle_iDeMarker=iDeMarker(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_DeM_ma_period);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iDeMarker==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iDeMarker indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//--- create handle of the indicator iMA
   handle_iMA=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_MA_ma_period,0,
                  Inp_MA_ma_method,handle_iDeMarker);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iMA==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
    MA on DeMarker
    MA on DeMarker
    • www.mql5.com
    Индикатор iMA (Moving Average, MA) построенный по индикатору iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) - то есть это DeMarker сглаженный при помощи MA
     
    Because it had to be like that in the beginning, but something gave me an error in the custom indicator ....
     
    Yordan Lechev # :
    Because it had to be like that in the beginning, but something gave me an error in the custom indicator ....

    I do not understand you. Please use the button reply- otherwise I do not understand to whom you are answering.

     
    Vladimir Karputov #:

    Why with iDeMarker you copy data from buffer #0, and with iMA from buffer #1?

    And yes today I will try to fix the buffers ...

