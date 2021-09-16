Key obstacle affecting the growth and expansion of MT5 and MQL5 community - page 3

New comment
 
DoctorTanzanite #:

Yes my windows is genuine. Specifics of my Windows 10

-------------------------------

Processor: Intel(R) Core i7-7700HQ cpu @2.80GHz 2.81 GHZ

Installed memory(RAM):16.0GB (15.9 GB usable)

System type: 64-bit Operating System, x64-based processor

------------

Please can you send me the link on where to download a production release 2981?

When I click on the link above on step 1, it show that "404 Page does not exist".

Thanks for the above steps. I am doing that right now.

https://1drv.ms/u/s!AnUcCBbyi5Jxy2h8n0aeFA3lNGkv?e=eUrbL4
MT5-2981.zip
MT5-2981.zip
  • 1drv.ms
Fichier compressé (zippé)
 
Alain Verleyen #:
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AnUcCBbyi5Jxy2h8n0aeFA3lNGkv?e=eUrbL4

Metatrader5 still shuts down after about 20 minutes

------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for your help.

I followed above steps as follow.

1. I install your release build 2981 

2. I used demo account from broker Roboforex 

3. I turned antivirus off (windows defender)

4. I allow metatrader5 and the strategy tester in the firewall

But Metatrader5 still shuts down after about 20 minutes.

On the Windows server which is on VPS, I installed two instance of metatrader5 (build 3036 ) one on Roboforex demo account and another on Metaquote demo account.

They are running fine since yesterday, they don't shutdown.

The problem is only on my computer.

Find attached the log

MT5-2981.zip
MT5-2981.zip
  • onedrive.live.com
Compressed (zipped) Folder
Files:
20210909.log  4 kb
 
DoctorTanzanite #:

Metatrader5 still shuts down after about 20 minutes

------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for your help.

I followed above steps as follow.

1. I install your release build 2981 

2. I used demo account from broker Roboforex 

3. I turned antivirus off (windows defender)

4. I allow metatrader5 and the strategy tester in the firewall

But Metatrader5 still shuts down after about 20 minutes.

Your log show 2 shutdowns, one after 1 minute and the other 1 minute 12 seconds.

On the Windows server which is on VPS, I installed two instance of metatrader5 (build 3036 ) one on Roboforex demo account and another on Metaquote demo account.

They are running fine since yesterday, they don't shutdown.

The problem is only on my computer.

Find attached the log

GK    0    00:11:20.302    Terminal    Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ  @ 2.80GHz, 10 / 15 Gb memory, 2 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2

You have low disk space.

Try to free some space before starting MT5 again.

This tool can help you to identify how your disk space is used.

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Your log show 2 shutdowns, one after 1 minute and the other 1 minute 12 seconds.

You have low disk space.

Try to free some space before starting MT5 again.

This tool can help you to identify how your disk space is used.


I am currently cleaning up my computer to make more disk space as you suggested.

I will keep you posted. Thank you very much for your assistance

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Your log show 2 shutdowns, one after 1 minute and the other 1 minute 12 seconds.

You have low disk space.

Try to free some space before starting MT5 again.

This tool can help you to identify how your disk space is used.

Still no success

-------------------

I cleaned up to get more space from 2 GB to 17 GB

RI 0 11:50:06.875 Terminal Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ  @ 2.80GHz, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 17 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2

--------------------

Windows event viewer does not show any error related to Metatrader5.

There is one error related with Bonjour service

------------------------------------------------

If I open Metatrader5 and close it manually, the log file is generated. See attached log file.

I repeated this scenario a few times. I delete log file, open Metatrader5 then close Metatrader5.

I new log file with details will be generated. But when Metatrader5 shutdown itself, the generated log file is empty

----------------------------

For now I am stuck on how to troubleshoot this issue. 

I am gonna research a bit

Files:
20210909.log  2 kb
 

You can check your version of Windows (this link):

Find operating system info in Windows 10
  1. Select the Start button > Settings > System > About . Open About settings.
  2. Under Device specifications > System type, see if you're running a 32-bit or 64-bit version of Windows.
  3. Under Windows specifications, check which edition and version of Windows your device is running.
Microsoft
Microsoft
  • support.microsoft.com
To find out which version of Windows your device is running, press the Windows logo key + R , type winver in the Open box, and then select OK . If your device is running Windows 8.1 or Windows RT 8.1, here’s how to learn more: If you're using a touch device, swipe in from the right edge of the screen, tap Settings , and then tap Change PC...
 

and I see the following:

Network    '67025263': terminal synchronized with RoboMarkets Ltd: 133 positions, 0 orders, 113 symbols, 0 spreads

I do not know how it may be related to this issue ... but 133 positions ...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can check your version of Windows (this link):

Find operating system info in Windows 10
  1. Select the Start button > Settings > System > About . Open About settings.
  2. Under Device specifications > System type, see if you're running a 32-bit or 64-bit version of Windows.
  3. Under Windows specifications, check which edition and version of Windows your device is running.

It's in the provided log Sergey.

RP    0    11:50:06.871    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2981 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
RI    0    11:50:06.875    Terminal    Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ  @ 2.80GHz, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 17 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+

But you are right, build 18362 is rather old. Could you ask to Metaquotes if it could be the problem ?
 
DoctorTanzanite #:

Still no success

-------------------

I cleaned up to get more space from 2 GB to 17 GB

RI 0 11:50:06.875 Terminal Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ  @ 2.80GHz, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 17 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2

--------------------

Windows event viewer does not show any error related to Metatrader5.

There is one error related with Bonjour service

------------------------------------------------

If I open Metatrader5 and close it manually, the log file is generated. See attached log file.

I repeated this scenario a few times. I delete log file, open Metatrader5 then close Metatrader5.

I new log file with details will be generated. But when Metatrader5 shutdown itself, the generated log file is empty

----------------------------

For now I am stuck on how to troubleshoot this issue. 

I am gonna research a bit

You have a somewhat outdated Windows 10 version : build 18362

Please check that, why isn't updated to a more recent version ?

Also as shown by Sergey, is the problem also arise with an account where there is no open positions ?

 

I found this information here https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/release-health/release-information


Windows 10 - release information
Windows 10 - release information
  • lizap
  • docs.microsoft.com
Learn release information for Windows 10 releases
1234
New comment