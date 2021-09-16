Key obstacle affecting the growth and expansion of MT5 and MQL5 community - page 3
Yes my windows is genuine. Specifics of my Windows 10
-------------------------------
Processor: Intel(R) Core i7-7700HQ cpu @2.80GHz 2.81 GHZ
Installed memory(RAM):16.0GB (15.9 GB usable)
System type: 64-bit Operating System, x64-based processor
------------
Please can you send me the link on where to download a production release 2981?
When I click on the link above on step 1, it show that "404 Page does not exist".
Thanks for the above steps. I am doing that right now.
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AnUcCBbyi5Jxy2h8n0aeFA3lNGkv?e=eUrbL4
Metatrader5 still shuts down after about 20 minutes
------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks for your help.
I followed above steps as follow.
1. I install your release build 2981
2. I used demo account from broker Roboforex
3. I turned antivirus off (windows defender)
4. I allow metatrader5 and the strategy tester in the firewall
But Metatrader5 still shuts down after about 20 minutes.
On the Windows server which is on VPS, I installed two instance of metatrader5 (build 3036 ) one on Roboforex demo account and another on Metaquote demo account.
They are running fine since yesterday, they don't shutdown.
The problem is only on my computer.
Find attached the log
GK 0 00:11:20.302 Terminal Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, 10 / 15 Gb memory, 2 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
You have low disk space.
Try to free some space before starting MT5 again.
This tool can help you to identify how your disk space is used.
Your log show 2 shutdowns, one after 1 minute and the other 1 minute 12 seconds.
You have low disk space.
Try to free some space before starting MT5 again.
This tool can help you to identify how your disk space is used.
I am currently cleaning up my computer to make more disk space as you suggested.
I will keep you posted. Thank you very much for your assistance
Still no success
-------------------
I cleaned up to get more space from 2 GB to 17 GB
RI 0 11:50:06.875 Terminal Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 17 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
--------------------
Windows event viewer does not show any error related to Metatrader5.
There is one error related with Bonjour service
------------------------------------------------
If I open Metatrader5 and close it manually, the log file is generated. See attached log file.
I repeated this scenario a few times. I delete log file, open Metatrader5 then close Metatrader5.
I new log file with details will be generated. But when Metatrader5 shutdown itself, the generated log file is empty
----------------------------
For now I am stuck on how to troubleshoot this issue.
I am gonna research a bit
You can check your version of Windows (this link):
and I see the following:
Network '67025263': terminal synchronized with RoboMarkets Ltd: 133 positions, 0 orders, 113 symbols, 0 spreads
You can check your version of Windows (this link):
It's in the provided log Sergey.
RP 0 11:50:06.871 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2981 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
RI 0 11:50:06.875 Terminal Windows 10 build 18362, Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 17 / 104 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+
You have a somewhat outdated Windows 10 version : build 18362
Please check that, why isn't updated to a more recent version ?
Also as shown by Sergey, is the problem also arise with an account where there is no open positions ?
I found this information here https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/release-health/release-information