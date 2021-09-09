How do I draw a MA line above an existing MA line?
I have a MA line, say 28 exp close, and I want to have some kind of "shadow" line that mimicks the exact same trajectory, but a certain number of PIPs or points or rather price figure above or below the main MA line. I've been thinking about it and I can't figure out how to do it. Someone help, please?
Using Levels +-
Ah, no... I just ran into a big problem.
I added the levels and it looks great, just what I wanted, so I updated my template to always include it.
Then I switched to another chart (another pair), reloaded the template and... the levels weren't there! It took me a while to realize that they weren't visible because they were literally off the chart!
In summary, this solution doesn't scale at all across different pairs.
I'm still beginning to think about what I'm going to do about this, but meanwhile, if anyone has some suggestion, I'll appreciate it.
You could use iEnvelopes. It's a MT4 Built-In Indicator that draws an "Envelope" around a Moving Average. The Moving Average and Envelope Deviation Settings can be modified via inputs.
It should adjust across all Pairs, at a certain extent.
This scale problem is probably due to the different decimal places on the prices across different Symbols.
Maybe, but even if that is true, there is another problem. To wit, I expect the "Levels" to be at a certain place that I have decided based on some unusual criteria. It's related to this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/368479
The envelope idea didn't really work for me. It's not what I wanted.
I guess I am going to have to code my own MA indicator with my own unusual values.
Thank you for your contribution.
