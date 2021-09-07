Does anyone know how to get the trading time settings for a symbol by code?
SymbolInfoSessionQuote(): https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessionquote
Documentation on MQL5: Market Info / SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- www.mql5.com
SymbolInfoSessionQuote - Market Info - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Carl Schreiber #:
SymbolInfoSessionQuote(): https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessionquote
SymbolInfoSessionQuote(): https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessionquote
Thanks
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Just like picture, I want to get them by code. How to do it?