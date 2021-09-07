signal not opening in octafx metatrader 4

my broker is octafx . i want to run a signal . but there is no signal tab in the metatrader platform . signal is not opening . please help
 
  • Fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is skt07176tiwari; do not use your email for login).
  • In case of MT5: do not use Windows 32-bit (use Windows 64-bit).
  • Make sure that Internet Explorer installed on your PC by the latest version.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
i did that . logged in with forum login and password . but there is no signal tab on the terminal of octafx metatrader4 . please help
 
i did that . logged in with forum login and password . but there is no signal tab on the terminal of octafx metatrader4 . please help

I downloaded and installed MT4 from this broker, and yes, seems, the broker disabled this tab:

 

Because I have Signal tab in my MT4 (but I have "clean" MT4 version).
Same 1345 build:

 
i did that . logged in with forum login and password . but there is no signal tab on the terminal of octafx metatrader4 . please help
You can download "clean" MT4 ("clean" from the brokers) using my example on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376924
but nothing you can do in case the broker dosabled the services (Signal service for example) so - change the broker or do not use Signals.
You could just as easily have contacted OctaFX whom would have told you that they disabled following signals with demo accounts :P
