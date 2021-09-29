Indicators: Timeframe Flow
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timeframe Flow.mq4 | //| Jas Wu | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "Timeframe Flow" #property description "By Jas Wu" #property version "1.01" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 16 #property indicator_plots 8 #property indicator_label1 "FlatBody" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_width1 8 #property indicator_label2 "BullBody" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrLime #property indicator_width2 8 #property indicator_label3 "BearBody" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color3 clrWheat #property indicator_width3 8 #property indicator_label4 "BodyOpenForAll" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color4 clrBlack #property indicator_width4 8 #property indicator_label5 "FlatWick" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color5 clrGray #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_label6 "BullWick" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color6 clrLime #property indicator_width6 2 #property indicator_label7 "BearWick" #property indicator_type7 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color7 clrWheat #property indicator_width7 2 #property indicator_label8 "LowWick" #property indicator_type8 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color8 clrBlack #property indicator_width8 2 extern string NNN = "--------Input Any Number below to micmic Higher Timeframe-------"; //- extern int Timeframez = 2; //23 = 24x Current, 2=3x Current, 5=6x Current, 11=12x Current extern int MAP = 8; //MidLine Period extern int Shift = 0; //MidLine Shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD MaMethod = MODE_EMA; //MA Matheod extern string FFF = "--------------ATR Bands Settings-------------"; //- extern int ATRP = 100;// ATR Band Period extern double ATRM = 1.0; //ATR Band Multiplier color HLC = clrDodgerBlue; //high low Color Buffer int HLCOff = 500; //high low Arrow Offset color Ran = clrRed; //Both Side Equal Color int RanOff = 750; //Both Side Equal Offset color IIII = clrOrange; //Higher high or Lower low Color int IIIOff = 300; //Higher high or Lower low Offset extern string DDDD = "-----------Color Settings-------------"; //- extern color UpperBand = clrMediumBlue; //Uppder Band Breakout Arrow Color extern color LowerBand = clrRed; //Lower Band Breakout Arrow Color extern color UpMid = clrGreen; //Price Cross MidLine Upward Arrow Color extern color DnMid = clrRed; //Price Cross MidLine Downward Arrow Color extern color ATRBColor = clrDeepPink; //ATR Band's Color extern color MidLColor = clrDodgerBlue; //Mid Line Color int barstocursor=0; string UprDown = ""; double LLHH[], HHLL[], Range[], HighWick[], HL_Same[], FlatBody[], BullBody[], BearBody[], BodyOpen[], FlatWick[], BullWick[], BearWick[], LowWick[], StoreClose[], Baseline[], DownCross[], UpCross[], ATRUP[], ATRDN[], ATR_UCross[], ATR_DCross[], DualPierce[]; int mamethod; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true); IndicatorShortName("Timeframe Flow "+" = Current Timeframe "+IntegerToString(_Period)+" Multiplies by "+IntegerToString((Timeframez+1))+" "); IndicatorBuffers(16); IndicatorDigits(6); // body SetIndexBuffer(0,FlatBody); SetIndexLabel(0, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(1,BullBody); SetIndexLabel(1, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(2,BearBody); SetIndexLabel(2, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(3,BodyOpen); SetIndexLabel(3, NULL); // wick SetIndexBuffer(4,FlatWick); SetIndexLabel(4, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(5,BullWick); SetIndexLabel(5, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(6,BearWick); SetIndexLabel(6, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(7,LowWick); SetIndexLabel(7, NULL); SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_NONE, STYLE_SOLID, 1, clrSpringGreen); SetIndexBuffer(8,StoreClose); SetIndexLabel(8, NULL); //(close + open) * 0.5 SetIndexStyle(9,DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID, 1, MidLColor); SetIndexBuffer(9,Baseline); SetIndexLabel(9, "MidLine"); SetIndexBuffer(10,DownCross); SetIndexStyle(10,DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_SOLID, 1, DnMid); SetIndexArrow(10, 110); SetIndexLabel(10, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(11,UpCross); SetIndexStyle(11,DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_SOLID, 1, UpMid); SetIndexArrow(11, 110); SetIndexLabel(11, NULL); SetIndexStyle(12,DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID, 1, ATRBColor); SetIndexBuffer(12,ATRUP); SetIndexLabel(12, "ATR_UpBand"); SetIndexStyle(13,DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID, 1, ATRBColor); SetIndexBuffer(13,ATRDN); SetIndexLabel(13, "ATR_DnBand"); SetIndexBuffer(14,ATR_UCross); SetIndexStyle(14,DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_SOLID, 2, UpperBand); SetIndexArrow(14, 162); SetIndexLabel(14, NULL); SetIndexBuffer(15,ATR_DCross); SetIndexStyle(15,DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_SOLID, 2, LowerBand); SetIndexArrow(15, 162); SetIndexLabel(15, NULL); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted(); if(ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1); int pos; int limit=Bars-Timeframez-2; if(ExtCountedBars>2) limit=Bars-ExtCountedBars-1; pos=limit; for(int t=0; t<=limit; t++)//Main Loop for drawing Timeframe Flow Candles { if(close[t] > open[t+Timeframez]) { BullBody[t] = close[t]; BodyOpen[t] = open[t+Timeframez]; BullWick[t] = high[iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, 1+Timeframez, t)]; LowWick[t] = low[iLowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, 1+Timeframez, t)]; StoreClose[t] = (close[t]+open[t+Timeframez])*0.5; BearBody[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; BearWick[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; FlatBody[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; FlatWick[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } if(close[t] < open[t+Timeframez]) { BearBody[t] = open[t+Timeframez]; BodyOpen[t] = close[t]; BearWick[t] = high[iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, 1+Timeframez, t)]; LowWick[t] = low[iLowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, 1+Timeframez, t)]; StoreClose[t] = (close[t]+open[t+Timeframez])*0.5; BullBody[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; BullWick[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; FlatBody[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; FlatWick[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } if(close[t] == open[t+Timeframez]) { FlatBody[t] = close[t]; BodyOpen[t] = close[t]; FlatWick[t] = high[iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, 1+Timeframez, t)]; LowWick[t] = low[iLowest(NULL, 0, MODE_LOW, 1+Timeframez, t)]; StoreClose[t] = close[t]; BearBody[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; BearWick[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; BullBody[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; BullWick[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } } //Draw Midline(Moving Average) based on Timeframe Flow Candles------------------- for(int t=0; t<=limit; t++) { Baseline[t] = iMAOnArray(StoreClose, 0, MAP, Shift, mamethod, t); } //Arrows for MidLine Crosses------------------------------------------- for(int t=0; t<=limit; t++) { if(close[t] > Baseline[t] && close[t+1] < Baseline[t+1]) { UpCross[t] = Baseline[t]; DownCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else if(close[t] < Baseline[t] && close[t+1] > Baseline[t+1]) { DownCross[t] = Baseline[t]; UpCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } if(close[t] > Baseline[t]) DownCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; if(close[t] < Baseline[t]) UpCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //Arrows for MidLine Crosses------------------------------------------- //Constructing ATR Bands-------------------------------------------- for(int t=0; t<=limit; t++) { ATRUP[t] = Baseline[t]+iATR(_Symbol, _Period, ATRP, t)*ATRM; ATRDN[t] = Baseline[t]-iATR(_Symbol, _Period, ATRP, t)*ATRM; } //Constructing ATR Bands-------------------------------------------- //Arrows for Band Breakouts-------------------------------------------- for(int t=0; t<=limit; t++) { if(BullBody[t] != EMPTY_VALUE && BearBody[t] == EMPTY_VALUE && BullBody[t] > ATRUP[t]) //Bull Candle close Above ATR Up Band-------------- { ATR_UCross[t] = ATRUP[t]; ATR_DCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else if(BearBody[t] != EMPTY_VALUE && BullBody[t] == EMPTY_VALUE && BodyOpen[t] > ATRUP[t]) //Bear Candle close Above ATR Up Band(Rarely Ever Happens)----------------- { ATR_UCross[t] = ATRUP[t]; ATR_DCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else ATR_UCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; if(BearBody[t] != EMPTY_VALUE && BullBody[t] == EMPTY_VALUE && BodyOpen[t] < ATRDN[t]) //Bear Candle close Below ATR Down Band-------------- { ATR_DCross[t] = ATRDN[t]; ATR_UCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else if(BullBody[t] != EMPTY_VALUE && BearBody[t] == EMPTY_VALUE && BullBody[t] < ATRDN[t]) //Bull Candle close Below ATR Dn Band(Rarely Ever Happens)----------------- { ATR_DCross[t] = ATRDN[t]; ATR_UCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else ATR_DCross[t] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //Arrows for Band Breakouts-------------------------------------------- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }Hello. I slightly corrected some inaccuracies in the code.
Hi, you have this indicador for mt5?
Reliable indicator, better than the commercial ones i've tried, never redraws or repaints. Helps me stay in the trend longer, one has to play with the settings though. Thank you for your remarkable talent and generosity!
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Timeframe Flow:
Sharing this trend indicator made by me. Called "Timeframe Flow". It will draw a user defined higher time-frame candle on every shift on your current time-frame. Meaning you can have H4, H12 or D1 candles on every shift of your H1 Charts. Or you can have D2, D3 or D5 candles on every shift of your Daily Charts. Combined with the current time-frame ATR Bands, you have a trend indicator with some filter. You may also use the Mid Line crosses as exit( Calculated using Higher timeframe candles displayed in the indicator(Close + Open)/2 ).
Author: I Kai Wu