BackTest's "No visual mode" is getting bug!!!!
Strategy do not include any objects, Only BollingerBands And ATR !!!
Nobody believes in words.
At a minimum, you must provide information about the operating system of the terminal:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
and full open source code of the advisor.
I found out the reason.
Someone on the forum asked a similar question, sometimes there is a slight difference between Visual and NoVisual .
I found out the reason.
Someone on the forum asked a similar question , sometimes there is a slight difference between Visual and No Visual .
This is a technical forum. If the message does not contain any information, if there is no code, if there is no description of steps, such a message will be ignored.
I found out the reason.
Someone on the forum asked a similar question, sometimes there is a slight difference between Visual and NoVisual .
The reason is, most probably, in visual mode "tester_everytick_calculate" is automatically set.
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Same strategy with same setting:
====== if I choose "visual mode":
the result is :
====== But if I choose "no visual mode":
the result is :
=================
You can watch the gif.