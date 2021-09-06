Becoming a signal provider

I have applied to become a signal provider. How long before I can see it in my Mt4 platform?
 
not sure what you did but setting up a signal is an instant thing
 
Have you applied for a seller?

You need to be a verified seller in order to be able to sell signals here in MQL5.com.

 
Hello, first of all you need to confirm your account as a seller. Then you should apply for a new signal and follow the next steps. If you run into a problem, we'll still help.
 
Why I can’t see that i am signal provided ?
Also it’s not available to new subscription 
I don’t know how to get up and running please help 
 
I went to your signal page and I see that your signal is started to be monitored from today only.
And it is written on the left side of the signal page that the subscription will be permitted when the trades will be started:

Besides, there is some more information for new signals:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




 
Thank you to everyone for your constructive advice and assistance.  
Patience, as in life. Patience as in trading. 🙏
