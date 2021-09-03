Adding a VPS ON and OFF control switch in the Metatrader mobile app
I think there needs to be an ON and OFF switch located in the Metatrader mobile app to make it easier to switch OFF or turn ON automated trading using a VPS. I don't need to keep visting mql5.com whenever I need to start or stop my VPS when it can easily be done right from the Metatrader mobile app. Is there any reason why this feature has yet been implemeted on Metatrader mobile app?
You can easily stop/start your MQL5 VPS subscription from here (even through your phone): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
What switch and where?
The MT4/5 mobile app has no MQL5 VPS integration.
MQL5 VPS is a desktop MT4/5 terminal option, nothing to do with mobile.
The screenshot you posted above shows a stop button. I was asking why that stop button can't be added on Metatrader mobile to make it easier to turn off or start the VPS? I understand the Metatrader mobile has no VPS integration but wouldn't it be possible to fix that start and stop button on the Metatrader mobile terminal just to make it easier to access rather than visiting that link to access it which is a longer process? Even if Metatrader mobile has no VPS integration it should still be possible to turn off or switch on the VPS directly from the app.
I understand your question but they never going to do what you ask.
I am asking though, how many seconds takes to open your MT4/5 mobile app, go to that MQL5 VPS tab and switch it OFF or ON and how many seconds take to open the above url at your phone browser, and click the STOP or START button?
About the same I would guess...I have done it plenty of times myself.
When you are already on the app and you decide to switch your VPS off wouldn't it make more sense to turn it off right there on the app rather than exiting the app and then visiting that link? It wouldn't cost anything much to put the button on the app for better convenience.
You need desktop version of Metatrader anyway if case you want to use Metatrader with fully functional situation.
The mobile Metatrader (which you called as app) is having limited functionality (many traders are using mobile Metatrader just to check open trades when they are not at home for example).
You need desktop version of Metatrader anyway if case you want to use Metatrader with fully functional situation.
I understand it is a mobile trader with limited functionality but if it is possible to add any feature to it without making the mobile trader difficult to use then why not add it? Adding a single small button to conveniently start or stop a VPS is not something big and complex to add to the mobile trader.
MetaQuotes (MQ) is the big company, and this company is not improving and is not adding new feature just because 1 person wants it.
If this feature was not added to mobile terminal so it means that thousands people are not asking for that.
So, I do not think MQ will add new feature for mobile application to control MQL5 VPS which should be managed from desktop terminal only sorry.
Besides, if you are about old trading terminal (Metatrader 4) so this MT4 is not supported anymore for any new feature/improvements.
I am suggesting to use desktop version of Metatrader 5 with Windows 10 64-bit.
Just my opinion.
