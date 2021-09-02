Setting up email notifications with Proton Mail
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Greetings, I spent the morning trying to configure MetaTrader 5 with alerts via notifications with the ProtonMail email server without success. Previously, everything was working correctly for me with Google's Gmail, but now it doesn't work, maybe there has been a major change in their systems? I look forward to your help and relevant answers, thank you very much in advance.
Here are my current settings.