Setting up email notifications with Proton Mail

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Greetings, I spent the morning trying to configure MetaTrader 5 with alerts via notifications with the ProtonMail email server without success. Previously, everything was working correctly for me with Google's Gmail, but now it doesn't work, maybe there has been a major change in their systems? I look forward to your help and relevant answers, thank you very much in advance. 


Here are my current settings. 


Current options email settings

 
smtp.gmail.com:465
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
smtp.gmail.com:465

Ok, I will try with these details, thank you!

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
smtp.gmail.com:465

Hello Eleni, it worked now! Have a great day! And I really appreciate your time to answer my question. 

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