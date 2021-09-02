Claim seller on MQL5 market

New comment
 
How i can make a report to admin mql5 as i bought some fake products from seller on mql5 market?
 
Nghia999:
How i can make a report to admin mql5 as i bought some fake products from seller on mql5 market?

Contact the Service Desk with your case:

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Contact the Service Desk with your case:

Thank you a lot bro

 
Nghia999 #:

Thank you a lot bro

 

 
Nghia999 #:

Thank you a lot bro

*Sis

New comment