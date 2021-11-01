Experts: Tops and bottoms in trend
Hai presentato un EA completamente diverso da quello che rappresenta il codice.
Inoltre nella compilazione compaiono 8 errori.
Puoi spiegarmi come mai?
Io penso che tu abbia fatto questo pasticcio appositamente per prendere in giro chi non conosce mq4.
Sei una persona poco seria!
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Tops and bottoms in trend:
with rsi .
Author: traderonemax