not able to login in mt4 community tab

Please help

 

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email (your login is iamjignesh1-gmail; do not use your email for login).
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

It is about how I am filling the Community tab in Metatrader:

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


Done 

Thanks,

I am using my email instead of login,

from where you find my login name, I tried in my profile and setting but not find anywhere.

 
and this is your login (iamjignesh1-gmail):

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/iamjignesh1-gmail

 
ok

Thanks

