not able to login in mt4 community tab
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email (your login is iamjignesh1-gmail; do not use your email for login).
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
----------------
It is about how I am filling the Community tab in Metatrader:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
- 2020.07.02
- www.mql5.com
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email (your login is iamjignesh1-gmail; do not use your email for login).
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
----------------
It is about how I am filling the Community tab in Metatrader:
Done
Thanks,
I am using my email instead of login,
from where you find my login name, I tried in my profile and setting but not find anywhere.
Done
Thanks,
I am using my email instead of login,
from where you find my login name, I tried in my profile and setting but not find anywhere.
and this is your login (iamjignesh1-gmail):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/iamjignesh1-gmail
and this is your login (iamjignesh1-gmail):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/iamjignesh1-gmail
ok
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
not able to login in mt4 community tab
Please help