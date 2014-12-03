Strange swap values in backtesting
Hello,
I was backtesting my systems without any problem, suddendly I noticed that strange swap values appeared.
Example below: backtesting with 0.01 lots.
I have the same problem with other trading systems and other currencies.
I tested the same system on another PC and I have no issues. I really don't know which settings to check on my PC. Can anybody please help me?
Thanks
Alessandro
Hi, thanks for looking into this.
I don't think it's a rollover issue. I tested the strategy on another laptop, here below the output:
And here the same strategy on my laptop:
The profit column has the same values on both laptop, but the swap values are higher on my laptop and I don't know why.
The swap values I have when I run the strategy on "live" are the same reported on the first picture, so there's something really strange on my laptop setting I think.
Anyway I checked on both laptops and on both laptops SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS = WEDNESDAY and SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE = SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_BY_POINTS
Any clue?
Thanks
Alessandro
Hi, thanks for looking into this.
I don't think it's a rollover issue. I tested the strategy on another laptop, here below the output:
And here the same strategy on my laptop:
The profit column has the same values on both laptop, but the swap values are higher on my laptop and I don't know why.
The swap values I have when I run the strategy on "live" are the same reported on the first picture, so there's something really strange on my laptop setting I think.
Anyway I checked on both laptops and on both laptops SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS = WEDNESDAY and SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE = SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_BY_POINTS
Any clue?
Thanks
Alessandro
Which MT4 build are you running on each computer ?
It's the same MT5 on both (Version 5.00 Build 975).
It's the same MT5 on both (Version 5.00 Build 975).
It is a known issue. Should be fixed in builds #1014 and #1016. You can get them connecting to metaquotes demo server.
Hope this helps.
Andrey.
Hi Andrey, I got build #1010 via liveupdate and the problem is still there. It looks like the swap values are calculated correctly only when lots >= 1. When lots are < 1, the swap values are those for lots = 1.
I don't know how to access to metaquotes demo server, can you please let me know how to do? Otherwise I'll wait for the next official release.
Thanks
Alessandro
Hi Andrey, I got build #1010 via liveupdate and the problem is still there. It looks like the swap values are calculated correctly only when lots >= 1. When lots are < 1, the swap values are those for lots = 1.
I don't know how to access to metaquotes demo server, can you please let me know how to do? Otherwise I'll wait for the next official release.
Thanks
Alessandro
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Hello,
I was backtesting my systems without any problem, suddendly I noticed that strange swap values appeared.
Example below: backtesting with 0.01 lots.
I have the same problem with other trading systems and other currencies.
I tested the same system on another PC and I have no issues. I really don't know which settings to check on my PC. Can anybody please help me?
Thanks
Alessandro