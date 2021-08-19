Need help with strategy tester
8Chris Stols :
Hi There;
I have attached my Strategy Tester output on my strategy for easier reading.
I ran the data for any given period of time but the tester only provides 1 days of results.
ANy tips how i can extend the date with output.
the parameters is for a full month or year even.
Just set the time interval correctly:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi There;
I have attached my Strategy Tester output on my strategy for easier reading.
I ran the data for any given period of time but the tester only provides 1 days of results.
ANy tips how i can extend the date with output.
the parameters is for a full month or year even.