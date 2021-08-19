Need help with strategy tester

Hi There;

I have attached my Strategy Tester output on my strategy for easier reading.

I ran the data for any given period of time but the tester only provides 1 days of results.

ANy tips how i can extend the date with output.

the parameters is for a full month or year even.

Files:
Strategy_Tester_Issue.png  16 kb
 
Just set the time interval correctly:

