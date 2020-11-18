Need more data in 1 minute chart

Hi, I want to test my expert in strategy tester , but unfortunately the m1 data chart is only for the last few days. If I want to add data from 1 or 2 years ago to the strategy tester , how should I do this?
 
Mohsen Safari :
Set the maximum number of bars on the chart in the terminal:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Thanks, I did this but nothing changed. I am also using MetaTrader 4


 
Is there a solution?
 
Can anyone help?
It is very necessary for expert testing
 
If you don't have any history, here's how you can get all available from your broker. Otherwise, you will have to download history from elsewhere.
