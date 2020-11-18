Need more data in 1 minute chart
Hi, I want to test my expert in strategy tester , but unfortunately the m1 data chart is only for the last few days. If I want to add data from 1 or 2 years ago to the strategy tester , how should I do this?
Mohsen Safari :
Set the maximum number of bars on the chart in the terminal:
Vladimir Karputov:
Thanks, I did this but nothing changed. I am also using MetaTrader 4
Is there a solution?
Can anyone help?
It is very necessary for expert testing
If you don't have any history, here's how you can get all available from your broker.
- On MT4: Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
- Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 programming forum 2010.03.16
