ERROR ON COMPILING MT4 INDICATOR
Paulo Vinicius Chaves Sena:
hello could someone help me compile and fix these errors
The error is not fixed from here without installing teste2.mq4. There is a typo in parentheses. Excess or Lack
Paulo Vinicius Chaves Sena: hello could someone help me compile and fix these errors
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the file.
We can't see your broken code.
Fix your broken code.
With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any useful information for that.
Paulo Vinicius Chaves Sena:
hello could someone help me compile and fix these errors
Show the code mate, how can anyone fix the code if it´s not shown?
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hello could someone help me compile and fix these errors